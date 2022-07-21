scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Natural vs organic foods: Understanding the basic differences

Busting the commonly-believed myth, Luke Coutinho, co-founder, youcarelifestyle.com, said: "Natural doesn't always mean organic."

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 21, 2022 9:10:28 am
organic naturalFruits and vegetables are an example of organic (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Over the past few decades, the organic and natural food market has grown significantly with distinct production, processing, distribution, and retail systems. You can find a hint of ‘organic’ in everything today — from food to skincare. But, before you buy anything, it is imperative to know what organic and natural mean. Also, if ‘natural food’ has the same safety and health benefits as organic food.

Busting the commonly-believed myth, Luke Coutinho, co-founder, youcarelifestyle.com, said: “Natural doesn’t always mean organic.”

Organic products

The USDA National Organic Program (NOP) and FSSAI define organic products as those “produced by farmers who conserve soil, water, and renewable resources in order to improve the quality of the environment to enhance future generations”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Zubail bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubail bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...Premium
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...
Also Read |Healthy eating: Unmissable snacking options to try

According to the lifestyle coach, “organic products are born of holistic agricultural practices focusing on biodiversity, soil health, chemical-free inputs etc., with an environmentally and socially responsible approach that has been produced in accordance with organic production standards.”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Tip: Organic food does not necessarily equal healthy food. “Note that organic butter has the same fat and calories as regular butter. Even though organic food has cleaner ingredients, they do not assist with weight loss. Mindful eating should always be a priority,” he stressed.

healthy eating, how to boost immunity, Covid third wave, staying health, healthy foods, healthy diet, dietary must-haves, indian express news Know your food (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Natural products

Products labelled as “natural” are mainly minimally processed, and are free of synthetic or artificial ingredients or additives. These items are not altered chemically and contain fewer preservatives and chemicals. “However, they are not regulated like organic products,” he said.

“To be considered all-natural, a product must contain ingredients found in nature. These include fruits, vegetables, meats, and dairy products. You can also see herbs and spices in some all-natural products. Consequently, the flavouring or colouring is made from natural ingredients. But the one disadvantage is that natural foods are not yet regulated in our country, so many manufacturers are misusing them,” he added.

Also Read |5 myths about immunity-boosting foods you should know about

According to Coutinho, “mislabelling and fraud also occur when Food Business Owners label a product as organic when it contains non-organic ingredients or when the organic standards aren’t followed”. “When organic food is certified, it means they meet the set standards,” he said.

The basic difference

Coutinho highlighted that the words “natural”, and “organic” may sound the same but are different. “Organic products are grown without the use of synthetic chemicals, such as conventional pesticides and fertilisers and do not contain genetically modified organisms (GMOs), while natural products don’t promise all of this but may be free of synthetic or artificial ingredients or additives,” he said.

Fruits and vegetables are an example of organic. Certified organic fruits and vegetables are grown on soil free from harmful synthetic chemicals and pesticides. Organic products are always supervised by certified bodies and conform to strict guidelines. Natural products, on the other hand, are not certified. All organic products can be considered natural, but not all-natural products can be regarded as organic, he said, adding that “despite this, natural products are still healthier and safer than conventional products”.

So, what can consumers do?

“Choose a product based on its ingredients, and not from its front label claims. Look at the nutrition facts and ingredients and decide what’s important to you. Studies have also suggested that even a common pesticide or fertiliser can cause potential damage to our nervous system, endocrine system, and immune system, leading to increased risks of cancer,” said Coutinho.

“Often, people are wary of purchasing organic food due to a lack of confidence in its authenticity. Hence, it is always wise to read the nutrition labels before making a purchase,” he added.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Missing for 15 days, Assam labourers 'fled' border road project

Missing for 15 days, Assam labourers 'fled' border road project

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'
UP MoS quits

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Premium
Gaganyaan abort mission this year; solar, lunar missions in 2023

Gaganyaan abort mission this year; solar, lunar missions in 2023

How faster arm speed is helping Neeraj Chopra throw further

How faster arm speed is helping Neeraj Chopra throw further

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

Protests in Sri Lanka after Ranil elected new president
Live Updates

Protests in Sri Lanka after Ranil elected new president

MSP panel: what's on its agenda, and how will it function?
Express Explained

MSP panel: what's on its agenda, and how will it function?

Premium
Ghar Waapsi was like recreating 'kheench taan' with parents: Director

Ghar Waapsi was like recreating 'kheench taan' with parents: Director

Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Premium
Europe heatwave: many reasons, climate change most worrying
Explained

Europe heatwave: many reasons, climate change most worrying

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Madame Tussauds
From Narendra Modi to Sunny Leone: Madame Tussauds India relaunches with over 50 wax figures
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement