National Nutrition Week 2020: Manushi Chhillar shares how she took to healthy eating

Manushi Chhillar talked about eating right on National Nutrition Week 2020. (Source: manushi_chhillar/Instagram)

On National Nutrition Week 2020, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar shared her “personal journey with nutrition” through a video on Instagram.

Since 1982, National Nutrition Week has been annually observed in the first week of September (1-7) to promote awareness about proper nutrition in a diet.

“There are a few things that I’m deeply passionate about and health and nutrition is definitely on top of that chart. Proper nutrition has manifold health benefits,” Chhillar captioned the video.

“I come from a health-conscious family where parents have always stressed on the importance of good nutrition,” the 23-year-old model said in the video.

It was in college that Chhillar realised she was not only gaining a lot of weight due to an unhealthy diet but also losing it too quickly. That is when she started cooking food for herself instead of relying on what was being served at her hostel. “I started to follow these recipes where I could incorporate what was being cooked in the mess as well as add my own ingredients to get all the energy and nutrients that I needed to function in the best possible manner because I was preparing for Miss India and at the same time I had to attend classes and study,” the Prithviraj actor expressed.

Soon after Chhillar bagged the Miss World title in 2017, her nutritionist Nmami Agarwal had revealed the vegetarian diet she followed. “The basics remain the same – six meals a day – smoothies and nuts for breakfast, fruits, yogurt and coconut water for mid-meal, veggies with broke wheat for lunch, hummus with carrot or cucumber sticks for evening and lentil or mushroom soup with wholegrain toast for dinner,” Agarwal had said.

