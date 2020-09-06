National Nutrition Week 2020: Find a healthy way to end your weekend with this simple recipe

With the National Nutrition Week coming to an end, multi-property Executive Chef Anurudh Khanna of The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi and The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa shares this easy recipe of 'Amaranth Bathua Duet with Turmeric Foam'. (Source: The Westin)

Admittedly, a lot many people have become bored of home-cooked meals. They are looking for a change of taste and some variety. While eating out has become an option now, experts say that it is advisable that you eat healthy meals at home, so as to stay in the pink of health. That does not mean that you have to make-do with the familiar taste of homemade food items. Instead, you can spruce it up. With the National Nutrition Week coming to an end, multi-property Executive Chef Anurudh Khanna of The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi and The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa shares this easy recipe of ‘Amaranth Bathua Duet with Turmeric Foam’. Read on for the step-by-step process.

Ingredients

– Bathua — 300 gm

– Spinach– 300 gm

– Amaranth — 300 gm

– Oatmeal — 50 gm

– Millets — 50 gm

– Roasted gram flour — 50 gm

– Coriander leaves — 8-10 leaves

– Mint — 8-10 leaves

– Turmeric — 2 gm

– Cream — 20 gm

– Salt — 02 gm

– Pepper — 02 gm

– Garam masala — 1 pinch

– White pepper powder — 1 pinch

– Cardamom powder — 1 pinch

– Corn flour — 3 tsp

– Cress — 2 gm

Method

* Blanch spinach, bathua and amaranth separately in boiling water and give it a shock chill.

* Drain and remove the excess water and finely chop it.

* Blend oatmeal, gram flour and millets in a food processor.

* Add all the dry spices and seasoning to the roasted gram flour.

* Mix one half of the spinach and bathua with one of the roasted gram flour.

* Mix the other half of the spinach and red amaranth with the remaining half of the roasted gram flour.

* Make round patties from the above mixtures.

* Cook the patties on a nonstick pan until golden-brown.

* Pressure blend cream, turmeric and some water to make foam that can be used for garnishing.

* On the plate, keep the patties on top of each other, garnish with cress and top it up with foam.

“The most important aspect of health starts with the ingredients and produce and then comes the cooking technique. We must choose our ingredients wisely and favour local produce to get the best of flavours and nutrient profile. It is key to respect the seasonal and local produce as it not only ensures great taste and optimal nourishment, but also helps reduce our carbon footprint. This dish that I created was simple with local flavours, yet novel in its own way — packing taste with health-enriching and immunity-boosting properties of amaranth, bathua and spinach leaves that are all very healthy. Together they make a great immunity-building combination and a great lunch which can be tossed quickly on a busy afternoon. Not only does it give your indulgence a healthy twist, but at the same time it also boosts your immunity,” chef Khanna explains.

Amaranth leaves are a storehouse of essential phytonutrients and antioxidants which help to reduce inflammation in the body and provide an extra boost of nutrition to one’s health. These leafy greens are rich in all vitamins (C, K, A, B) and potassium, and are a great immunity booster which is quite the need of the hour. They are also the prefect amalgamation of protein and fibre, he says.

