Try these delectable, easy doughnut recipes today

Doughnuts or donuts are the perfect way to start and also end your day! So, we thought why not make this weekend extra special with some delicious doughnut recipes. If you have been craving these sweet treats, then you are at the right place. On the occasion of Doughnut Day, we have the perfect recipes for you.

Take a look, and enjoy!

Classic Glazed Doughnut by Chef Ho Chi Ming, Chef de Cuisine, The Westin Pune

Preparation time: 2 hrs 15 mins

Cooking time: 20 mins

Ingredients

1 cup – Whole milk, warmed to about 43°C

1 tbsp – Active dry yeast

⅓ cup – Sugar

2 – Large eggs

6 tbsp – Unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled

1 tsp – Pure vanilla extract

½ tsp – Salt

4 cups (500g) – All-purpose flour (spoon & leveled), add more if required

1-2 quarts – Vegetable oil

For glaze

2 cups – Confectioners’ sugar, sifted

⅓ cup – Heavy cream or whole milk

½ tsp – Pure vanilla extract

Method

*Prepare the dough: Whisk the warm milk, yeast, and sugar together in the bowl of your stand mixer fitted with a dough hook or paddle attachment. Cover and allow to sit for 5 minutes. The mixture should be a little frothy on top after 5 minutes. If not, start over with new yeast.

*Add eggs, butter, vanilla, salt, and 2 cups flour. Beat on low speed for 1 minute. Scrape down the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula as needed. Add remaining flour and beat on medium speed until the dough comes together and pulls away from the sides of the bowl for about two minutes. If required, add more flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the dough pulls away from the sides of the bowl. You will need a slightly sticky dough.

*Knead the dough: Keep the dough in the mixer and beat for an additional 2 minutes or knead by hand on a lightly floured surface for two minutes.

*Let dough rise: Lightly grease a large bowl with oil or nonstick spray. Place the dough in the bowl, turning it to coat all sides in the oil. Cover the bowl with aluminum foil, plastic wrap, or a clean kitchen towel. Allow the dough to rise in a relatively warm environment for 1.5-2 hours or until double in size.

*Shape doughnuts: When the dough is ready, knead it down to release the air. Remove dough from the bowl and turn it out onto a lightly floured surface. If required, knead down again to release any more air bubbles.

*Using a rolling pin, roll the dough out until it is ½ inch thick. Using a 3-3.5inch doughnut cutter, cut into 12 doughnuts. If you can’t quite fit 12, re-roll the scraps and cut more.

*Line 1 or 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Place doughnuts, loosely cover and allow to rest as you heat the oil. They will rise a bit as they rest. Place a cooling rack over another baking sheet.

*Pour oil into a large pan set over medium heat. Heat oil to 191°C. Add 2-3 doughnuts at a time and cook for 1 minute on each side. Carefully remove with a metal spatula or metal slotted spoon. Place fried doughnuts onto prepared rack. Repeat with remaining doughnuts, then turn off heat.

*Make the glaze: Whisk all of the glaze ingredients together. Dip each warm doughnut into the glaze, making sure to coat both sides. Place back onto prepared rack as excess glaze drips down. Let the glaze set and harden.

*You can also melt chocolate and use as a glaze.

Mango Glazed Doughnut by Rajesh Roy, Executive Chef, Le Meridien Gurgaon

Ingredients

500g – Refined flour

20g – Yeast

24g – Sugar

7g – Improver

13g – Gluten

7g – Salt

50g – Butter

5ml- Vanilla essence

175ml – Water

For sweet and spicy Raw Mango glaze

1 kg – Raw mango

250g – Sugar

15g – Yellow chilli powder

15g – Black salt

2g – Hing

5g – Black pepper powder

30g – Roasted cumin powder

Garnish

Raw mango cubes

Fresh mint leaves

Method

*Make the dough, roll, and cut into a small doughnut.

*Deep fry to golden crisp doughnut.

*Glaze the doughnut and garnish with fresh mango cube and mint leaves.

Vegan Chocolate Doughnut – Ravish Mishra, Executive Chef, The Westin Goa

Ingredients

Wet:

½ cup (122 ml) – Non-dairy milk

¼ cup (80.5 g) – Maple syrup

2 tbsp – Sugar

1 tsp – Active yeast

2 tbsp – Coconut oil/refined for neutral flavor or use other oil

1 tsp – Vanilla extract

A generous pinch of nutmeg and cinnamon

Dry:

1 cup (125 g) – Unbleached all-purpose flour

2 tbsp – Almond flour

1 tsp – Baking powder

¼ tsp (0.25 tsp) – Salt

Glaze

3 tbsp – Sugar

3 tbsp – Non-dairy milk

2 tbsp – Refined coconut oil

½ cup (90 g) – Vegan semi-sweet chocolate chips

Method

*Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F/180ºc. Grease a doughnut pan.

*Warm non-dairy milk, maple syrup, and sugar in a saucepan or a bowl in the microwave. The mixture should be just warm to touch. Mix well to combine the sugar. Add yeast and mix again.

*Let it sit for 5 minutes to activate. Then add oil, vanilla, spices and mix in.

*Add flours, baking powder, salt and whisk well to make a smooth batter. Let the batter sit for 10 minutes. It should increase in volume. Transfer to a ziplock. Snip one of the ends of the bag and pour into greased donut pan. Or use a spoon to fill the greased doughnut pan. Fill them a bit more than half to make thinner doughnuts. Let the batter sit for five minutes.

*Bake at 350 degrees F /180ºc for 11 to 12 minutes.

*Cool for a minute. Tap to release, cool completely before adding a glaze.

*Dip in prepared glaze and let it sit in a cool place for a few minutes to set. Serve.

Method for the glaze

*Mix sugar and milk over medium heat. Add oil and mix in. Take off heat. Add chocolate and let it sit for a minute. Whisk to melt until smooth. Dip the doughnuts to coat, or drizzle the chocolate on the doughnuts.

