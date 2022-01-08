Love chocolate? Try these easy DIY treats

The one flavour that everyone enjoys is chocolate. In fact, one doesn’t need an occasion to have chocolate. It is this love for the flavour that makes people experiment with it. Many enjoy ice-creams in winter too! Here are two must-try DIY recipes of chocolate ice-creams that can be easily whipped up at home.

Chocolate Ice Cream by Murugan Sailappan, pastry chef, The Westin Mumbai

Try this easy recipe. (Source: The-Westin-Mumbai) Try this easy recipe. (Source: The-Westin-Mumbai)

Ingredients

4 no – Egg yolk

60g – Castor sugar

30g – Liquid glucose

1 no – Vanilla pod

370ml – Double cream

120g – Dark Belgian chocolate chips

Method

*Take double cream and liquid glucose. Add in a clean saucepan, immerse a vanilla bean, and place on a gas on a medium flame.

*Slowly, keep stirring the mixture with a wire whisk in a clockwise direction. Once the cream scalds, turn off the heat and leave the cream to infuse for 10 minutes

*In a double boiler, whisk the egg yolks, sugar in a bowl until pale yellow and creamy texture for about 2-3 minutes and keep it aside. This mixture is called a sabayon.

*Then, add the sabayon to the above cream mixture slowly and whisk in a clockwise direction.

*Heat the cream and sabayon mixture on a medium flame stirring continuously, until it thickens like a custard, thick enough to coat back of the spoon.

*Melt the chocolate chips in the micro wave for 1-2 minutes.

*Add the melted chocolate to the above custard, whisk to infuse the chocolate uniformly.

*Pour the above mixture in ice cream container and freeze it for two hours.

*Churn the above ice cream mixture in an ice cream maker until set. Then store in the freezer until required.

Final presentation

*Serve with a few extra shavings of chocolate, dust with cocoa powder.

Lush Chocolate Ice Cream by Ravish Mishra, executive chef, The Westin Goa

Would you like to try this recipe? (Source: The Westin Goa) Would you like to try this recipe? (Source: The Westin Goa)

Ingredients

30g – Chocolate (semisweet or dark)

1 1/2 cup – Whole milk

1 1/2 cup – Heavy cream

1/3 cup – Cocoa powder

3/4 cup – Granulated sugar

6 no – Large egg yolks

2tsp – Pure vanilla extract

1/4tsp – Kosher salt

Method

The day before you plan to churn, freeze the bowl of your ice cream maker. (Since your ice cream base will need to be chilled as well, we suggest making it the night before, too.)

Ice cream base

*Fill a large bowl with ice and water, set aside.

*Fill a medium saucepan with about two inches of water and place over medium heat. Bring to a bare simmer, then place a large heatproof bowl on top. Add chocolate and stir until melted. Let cool slightly.

*In a medium saucepan over medium heat, whisk together milk, cream, and cocoa powder. When mixture begins to boil, remove from heat and set aside. In a large bowl, whisk sugar and egg yolks until pale and thick ribbons form, 3 to 4 minutes. (You could also use a hand mixer.) Whisking constantly, gradually add hot milk mixture, one ladle at a time, to warm egg mixture.

*Pour mixture into saucepan then whisk in melted chocolate and place over low heat. Cook, stirring frequently with a wooden spoon, until mixture thickens, making sure the mixture never comes up to a simmer, about 4 to 5 minutes. To check if the mixture is done, coat the back of your wooden spoon with the mixture and swipe your finger through the mixture. If your finger leaves a clean line, your mixture is good to go—this will be at around 170°, if you’re using a candy thermometer.

*When the custard is adequately thickened, stir in vanilla and salt. Strain into a large bowl and place in ice bath. Let cool to room temperature, then cover and chill three hours, up to overnight.

Churning ice cream

When your custard is chilled and your ice cream maker bowl is frozen, churn ice cream according to manufacturer’s instructions.

When ice cream is soft-serve consistency, transfer to another container and freeze until hardened, 2 to 3 hours, up to overnight.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!