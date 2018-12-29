Feeling lazy to cook this weekend? Nasi Goreng is your delicious quick fix

More often than not, most delicious recipes call for elaborate cooking methods and long hours in the kitchen. But given the rushed lives we live, making something sumptuous and healthy yet easy and quick, even if a rare combination, is the most desired option. And that’s where Nasi Goreng comes in.

Indonesian fried rice AKA Nasi Goreng is basically a mix of all your favourite kinds of seafood combined with rice and seasoned with fragrant herbs and sauces. Often topped with a fried egg, it is simple to make and you won’t need to hunt down any unusual ingredients.

So try it out this weekend and have an easy yet delicious meal ready in no time.

Nasi Goreng

By Chef Swatantra Gautam, Executive Chef at Azaya Beach Resort Goa

Ingredients

50g – Basmati rice

10g – Shrimp paste

2 tsp – Sambal sauce

1 tsp – Fish sauce

1 tsp – Oyster sauce

1 tsp – Chilli paste

40g – Prawn

1 – Egg

10g – Cucumber

10g – Tomato

12g – Prawn crackers

40g – Chicken Satay

Method

* Heat a tablespoon of oil on low heat in a wok. Add the shrimp paste, and cook until it is brown and fragrant.

* Add prawn, sambal sauce, fish sauce, and oyster sauce to it.

* Add the chilli paste followed by the rice. Turn up the heat.

* Stir fry until all the ingredients are evenly distributed. Stir constantly so that none of the ingredients stick to the wok.

* Add two tablespoons of water if you feel the rice is too grainy and hard. The rice should be nice and fluffy.

* Heat the remaining tablespoon of cooking oil in another pan and make fried eggs.

* Serve the rice with a few slices of cucumbers and tomatoes.

* Garnish with chicken satay, fried eggs, and prawn crackers.