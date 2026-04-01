Namita Thapar says she develops a ‘food baby’ on eating toor dal khichdi instead of moong: ‘Pouch under your…’

Shark Tank India‘s Namita Thapar, 48, recently spoke about developing a “food baby” or a temporary, bloated stomach when she eats something heavy. “Have you heard about food baby? Usually, when you eat something really heavy…for example, if I have toor dal khichdi instead of moong dal khichdi or too much bread in my pav bhaji, then you get a stomach pouch under your navel,” she shared in an Instagram post.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking a cue from her candid confession, we asked an expert why such bloating can happen.

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said feeling bloated after meals is common. “It usually relates to how specific foods are digested in the gut. Pulses like toor dal contain complex carbohydrates and fibre, which are nutritious but can sometimes cause gas during digestion. When these fibres reach the large intestine, gut bacteria break them down, which may lead to gas and a feeling of fullness or abdominal swelling,” said Sheikh.