Nail your buttercream frosting for cupcakes and spongy cakes

There’s no feeling quite like diving into a spongy cupcake glazed with soft buttercream; all of it melting in your mouth, and you wanting to take just one more bite. While we also love our dry cakes, buttercream frosting certainly takes the cake (pun intended).

If you didn’t know what exactly is a buttercream, allow us to explain. Buttercream is a frosting that is rich and silky in texture. Made using three ingredients, the most important aspect to keep in mind is the consistency of the butter. If you are interested in making some frosting for your cake, check out the recipe below,

Ingredients

1 cup of icing sugar

½ cup of softened butter

1 tsp of vanilla essence

Steps

*In a thick glass bowl, add half a cup of softened butter and using a manual or an electric beater at a high speed, beat the butter until it becomes fluffy in terms of texture.

*Next, add a teaspoon of vanilla essence and give it a thorough mix. Now, sift your icing sugar and add it in two batches to the mixture in the bowl. Now turn your beater on and mix it for a good 2-3 minutes until all the ingredients have come together.

*Using a spatula keep scraping the sugar from the sides of the bowl and make sure everything is combined seamlessly. You can either use the buttercream immediately or store it in an airtight container. Make sure you use it in a week’s time.

Here is what you need to keep in mind while making the buttercream frosting

Before you go on to mix the icing sugar with the butter, do it with a spatula initially so that you do not end up with sugar everywhere.

If you want a lump-free buttercream, while you are beating it or mixing the sugar, ensure you scrape the sugar from the sides of the bowl during the process.

If at any given point of time your buttercream is stiff, you can simply add a tablespoon of milk or heavy cream.

Similarly, if the buttercream is not holding its peak or shape, pop it in the fridge for a few minutes and then give it a final mix. Once the consistency of the buttercream is just how you like, add whatever flavouring agents like vanilla, chocolate or strawberries.

