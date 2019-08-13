Mutton Keema Samosa or Beetroot and Peanut Chops: Which recipe would you like to try?

The rainy season may play spoilsport, forcing you to alter your plans and stay indoors. But don’t worry as monsoons is also about enjoying the weather and indulging in some delicious snacks and masala tea. To help you beat the monsoon blues, we have put together a few recipes that are sure to bring a smile on your face and of those you plan to share them with!

Go on, try these recipes and make your day full of delicious flavours.

Mutton Keema Samosa by Chef Mohammad Shiraz, Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks

Ingredients:

250g – Mutton mince

20 – Samosa sheet

1l – Oil

1tsp – Ginger/garlic paste

100g – Chopped onion

1tsp – Ginger chopped

1tsp – Coriander powder

1tsp – Cumin powder

Salt (to taste_

Refined flour paste or water (for sealing)

1tsp – Chopped green chilly

For dough

100g – Ghee Vanaspati

200ml – Water

500g – Refined flour (maida)

Method:

To prepare the dough

*To prepare the dough, sift flour in a bowl. Add ghee and some cold water and knead into a dough. Set aside.

To prepare the mixture

*Heat 1 tbsp oil in a non-stick pan; add chopped onion and garlic and sauté for 15 minutes.

*Add chopped ginger, coriander powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, salt. Mix well and sauté for two minutes.

*Add mutton mince, mix well and sauté. Add two cups water and cook for 15 minutes.

*Chop coriander sprigs and add to this. Mix well and cook until dry.

*Add lemon juice and switch off heat. Crush the mixture with a masher and transfer into a bowl. Cool to room temperature.

* Spread little flour paste on one end of a samosa sheet and fold into a triangle with a pocket.

*Fill little mixture; fold over and make into a samosa, sealing the end flap with the flour paste.

*Heat sufficient oil in an iron kadhai. Deep-fry the samosas till golden and crisp.

*Drain on absorbent paper.

*Serve hot with green chutney and khajoor chutney.

Beetroot and Peanut Chops at Baar Baar, Khan Market

Ingredients

500g – Beetroot

3 – Potatoes

2 – Green chillies

1tsp – Ginger

2.5tbsp – Peanuts

1/2tsp – Mango powder

1/2tsp – Red chilli powder

Salt (to taste)

Oil (for frying)

1.5 tsp – Bhaja masala

3tbsp – Bread crumbs

Method

*Peel and grate beetroot; keep aside.

*Peel and grate the boiled potatoes; keep aside.

*Heat oil in a pan and add the peanuts and roast on low flame till they turn golden in colour; remove from the pan and keep aside.

*Now add cumin and green chilies to the same pan. When cumin start crackling and becomes golden, add the grated beets.

*Stir fry the beetroot for a minute and then cover with a lid and cook on low heat till it becomes soft.

*When it cools down, add the grated potatoes and all the remaining spices, roasted peanuts and three tbsp of bread crumbs and mix well.

*In a bowl take 5 tbsp of cornflour, pinch salt, pepper powder and add water to make a medium thick slurry.

*Make medium-sized balls from the mixture and make round-shaped cutlets and keep aside.

*Spread dried bread crumbs in a plate.

*Now heat cooking oil in a heavy bottomed wide fryer.

*Dip the beetroot chops in the slurry and then roll in the dried crumbs.

*Deep fry the cutlets in hot oil on medium heat till golden and crisp from both the sides.

Drain on a paper napkin to remove the excess oil.

Bhajia Tokri by Vapour Bar Exchange

Ingredients

250g – Besan

50g – Rice flour

Salt (to taste)

20g – Red chilli powder

10g – Ajwain

10g – Jeera powder

Hing (pinch)

Baking powder (pinch)

Mix all these ingredients in a bowl and make a semi thick batter by adding water to it. Ensure there are no lumps, and allow it to rest for sometime.

Other ingredients

Oil (to fry)

5-6 slices – Potato (peeled and clean)

5-6 slices – Fresh paneer

2-3 – Green chilli (finely chopped)

2-3 – Achari green chili (slit from between)

50g -Florets of cauliflower

100g – Onion (thinly shredded)

250g – Spinach (cleaned, washed and thinly shredded)

Method

*Heat refined oil in a deep pan or kadhai.

*Take the besan batter prepared earlier and mix it once.

*Now take the cut vegetables, one by one, and dip them in the batter and fry until crisp.

*Take potato slices, dip them in batter and fry till golden. Do the same with paneer, cauliflower and green chilli and keep a side.

*Now divide rest of batter in two parts — in one part add thinly sliced onion, with chopped green chili add more besan if required and fry. Similarly, add shredded spinach to the other half and repeat the process.

*Mix all the fritters or bhajia in big bowl, sprinkle chat masala on it and serve with mint and saunth chutney.