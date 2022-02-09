Detect argemone seeds adulteration in mustard with this simple FSSAI-approved test

Adulteration in everyday food items is becoming increasingly common, making it a cause for concern — from not just an awareness point of view but health, too.

Therefore, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) keeps sharing useful tips that can help check for such adulteration. “Adulteration of food deceive the consumer and can cause risk to their health. The purpose is to list out common methodologies available for food adulterants generally found in India,” said FSSAI on its website.

As such, here’s a simple test to check whether your mustard seeds have been adulterated with argemone seeds.

What are argemone seeds?

Argemone seeds are cultivated along with mustard seeds and resemble the latter. They are, however, non-edible.

Method

*Spread mustard seeds on a glass plate.

*Using a magnifying glass, closely examine for any grainy, rough surface seeds which are black in colour.

Results

*Mustard seeds have a smooth surface, and when pressed between fingers, are yellow in colour on the inside.

*Argemone seeds have a grainy, rough surface, and are black in colour. Also, they are white on the inside.

