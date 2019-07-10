Mango Mania: Delicious mango recipes you will fall in love with

Summers are synonymous with the mango season — something most foodies await with a lot of enthusiasm. The sweet, pulpy fruit which comes in many varieties including Chaunsa, Kesar, Langra, Dasheri, can be enjoyed as a fruit, or can even be added to salads, smoothies and cakes.

Advertising

To enjoy the goodness of mangoes this summer, try these recipes by Vikash Anand, Head Chef, The Samavar (24*7 Coffee Shop), The Ashok, New Delhi. Trust us, you will love them!

Mango Muffin

Ingredients:

1 – Mango (large)

1 1/4 cup – Self-raising flour

1 tbsp – Baking powder

2 – Eggs

1/2 cup – Caster sugar

100 g – Butter

1/4 cup – Milk

Method:

*Mix flour, baking powder and sugar.

*Scoop out flesh of one half of the mango and add to dry mixture.

*Extract juice from large pip or stone by hand.

*Add eggs and butter. Add milk or mango juice.

Advertising

*Blend by hand or electric mixer until the batter is smooth.

*Cube the remaining mango and add to the mixture until evenly distributed.

*Pour batter into muffin cases.

*Bake at 220C for 20 minutes.

Mango Croquettes

Ingredients:

3 – Potatoes

2 tbsp – Parsley

1/2 cup – Edam cheese

1/2 cup – All purpose flour

1- Large egg

1/2 – Raw mango

1/4 tsp – Salt

1 1/2 cup – Bread crumb

Oil – to fry

Fresh ground pepper to taste.

Method:

*Boil the potatoes. Cool them down and then peel and mash.

*In a bowl add mashed potatoes, parsley, grated cheese, grated raw mango and mix together.

*Scoop up some of the mashed potatoes mixture (approx 3 to 4 tbsp) and roll into the shape of a barrel-shaped croquettes measuring 1 inch by 2 ½ inch.

*Beat the egg and salt together in a medium bowl. Place the flour and bread crumb in two separate bowls.

*Roll the balls in the flour to coat them. Then dunk and roll in the beaten egg; let any excess egg to drip off.

*Roll the croquettes in bread crumb, coat well. Place it on a plate and repeat the process for remaining pieces.

*Once all done, heat oil in fryer and carefully place a batch of croquettes in the oil.

*Fry till golden brown. Drain excess oil.

*Sprinkle pepper and parsley to garnish and serve while hot.

Mango Shake

Ingredients:

2 – Large Alphonso mangoes

1 1/2 cup – Skimmed milk

1 1/2 tbsp – Sugar

5 – Almond

Mint leaves (some)

Kesar strands (a few)

Rooh Afza – to swirl in the glass

Method:

*Wash, peel and chop mangoes into small pieces. Transfer them to a blender jar.

*Add milk and sugar. Blend until smooth and creamy and there are no mango chunks in it. Blend in few strands of kesar.

*Swirl the glass with roohafza and chill it.

Advertising

*Pour prepared shake into serving glass, garnish with almond flakes, few strands of kesar and fresh mint leaves and serve.