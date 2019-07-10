Mango Mania: Delicious mango recipes you will fall in love with

Summers are synonymous with the mango season — something most foodies await with a lot of enthusiasm. The sweet, pulpy fruit which comes in many varieties including Chaunsa, Kesar, Langra, Dasheri, can be enjoyed as a fruit, or can even be added to salads, smoothies and cakes.
To enjoy the goodness of mangoes this summer, try these recipes by Vikash Anand, Head Chef, The Samavar (24*7 Coffee Shop), The Ashok, New Delhi. Trust us, you will love them!
Mango Muffin
Ingredients:
1 – Mango (large)
1 1/4 cup – Self-raising flour
1 tbsp – Baking powder
2 – Eggs
1/2 cup – Caster sugar
100 g – Butter
1/4 cup – Milk
Method:
*Mix flour, baking powder and sugar.
*Scoop out flesh of one half of the mango and add to dry mixture.
*Extract juice from large pip or stone by hand.
*Add eggs and butter. Add milk or mango juice.
*Blend by hand or electric mixer until the batter is smooth.
*Cube the remaining mango and add to the mixture until evenly distributed.
*Pour batter into muffin cases.
*Bake at 220C for 20 minutes.
Mango Croquettes
Ingredients:
3 – Potatoes
2 tbsp – Parsley
1/2 cup – Edam cheese
1/2 cup – All purpose flour
1- Large egg
1/2 – Raw mango
1/4 tsp – Salt
1 1/2 cup – Bread crumb
Oil – to fry
Fresh ground pepper to taste.
Method:
*Boil the potatoes. Cool them down and then peel and mash.
*In a bowl add mashed potatoes, parsley, grated cheese, grated raw mango and mix together.
*Scoop up some of the mashed potatoes mixture (approx 3 to 4 tbsp) and roll into the shape of a barrel-shaped croquettes measuring 1 inch by 2 ½ inch.
*Beat the egg and salt together in a medium bowl. Place the flour and bread crumb in two separate bowls.
*Roll the balls in the flour to coat them. Then dunk and roll in the beaten egg; let any excess egg to drip off.
*Roll the croquettes in bread crumb, coat well. Place it on a plate and repeat the process for remaining pieces.
*Once all done, heat oil in fryer and carefully place a batch of croquettes in the oil.
*Fry till golden brown. Drain excess oil.
*Sprinkle pepper and parsley to garnish and serve while hot.
Mango Shake
Ingredients:
2 – Large Alphonso mangoes
1 1/2 cup – Skimmed milk
1 1/2 tbsp – Sugar
5 – Almond
Mint leaves (some)
Kesar strands (a few)
Rooh Afza – to swirl in the glass
Method:
*Wash, peel and chop mangoes into small pieces. Transfer them to a blender jar.
*Add milk and sugar. Blend until smooth and creamy and there are no mango chunks in it. Blend in few strands of kesar.
*Swirl the glass with roohafza and chill it.
*Pour prepared shake into serving glass, garnish with almond flakes, few strands of kesar and fresh mint leaves and serve.