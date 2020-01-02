Mushroom soup: Have you tried this winter favourite?

This winter, try the Cream of Mushroom Soup by chef Sanjeev Kapoor. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) This winter, try the Cream of Mushroom Soup by chef Sanjeev Kapoor. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Cosy blankets, warm showers and comfort food is what one looks forward to every winter season. And if you have been waiting to try that one meal which will instantly make you feel better on a chilly day, then look no further than this quick recipe from chef Sanjeev Kapoor that makes for a heartening meal. You can enjoy it in the evening along with some healthy snacks or even have it for dinner or lunch.

In an Instagram post, Kapoor shared, “Cream of Mushroom Soup is a winter favourite… A comforting meal done in 30 min.”

He further shared that the mushroom soup recipe includes three types of mushrooms — button, shiitake and morel — along with garlic, thyme, milk, and cream.

Mushrooms, which are full of nutrients and vitamins, make for a good choice during winter as they are extremely versatile and can be added to a lot of dishes.

Here’s why you should have mushrooms (if you are not medically allergic to it)

*Mushrooms are fat-free, low in sodium, low-calorie and cholesterol-free.

*Full of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, they can protect one against early ageing and also boost the immune system, which is essential during the winter season.

*Good source of selenium, an antioxidant which is linked to cognitive function, mushrooms help in reducing thyroid problems and boosting fertility.

*They are filled with B vitamins, copper and potassium.

*Varieties such as shiitake mushrooms are also packed with beta gluten, a form of soluble dietary fibre linked to improving cholesterol and boosting heart health.

Mushrooms have several benefits for health. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Mushrooms have several benefits for health. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

For all of you who are eager to make it, here is the detailed recipe that serves four.

Cream of Mushroom Soup by chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Ingredients

12-16 no – Button mushrooms cut into quarters

6-8 no – Dried shiitake mushrooms, soaked for 15-20 minutes and sliced

10-15 no – Soaked morel mushrooms

1tbsp – Olive oil

1tbsp – Butter

1tbsp – Chopped garlic

1 no- Medium onion, finely chopped

1tsp – Fresh thyme leaves + for garnishing

1 1/2tbsp – Refined flour (maida)

Salt to taste

1 1/2 cups – Milk

Crushed black peppercorns to taste + for sprinkling

3/4 cup – Fresh cream + for drizzling

Method

*Heat olive oil and butter in a deep non-stick pan. Add garlic and sauté till fragrant. Add onions and sauté till they turn translucent.

*Add thyme leaves and flour, mix well and sauté for a minute.

*Add button mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms and salt. Mix well, cover and cook for 5-6 minutes. Add morel mushrooms with water and mix well. Add salt and mix.

*Remove from heat and blend. Add water as required and blend to a smooth puree.

*Strain the puree in another non-stick pan.

*Heat the strained puree, add milk, mix well and cook for 5-6 minutes.

*Add cream and crushed peppercorns, mix well and simmer for 2 minutes.

*Drizzle cream, sprinkle crushed peppercorns and serve hot with garlic bread.

