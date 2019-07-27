Toggle Menu
Mushroom Soup or Beet Bora: Which recipe would you like to try this weekend?

These recipes are simple to make, but will leave your guests wanting for more!

Which recipe would you like to try this weekend? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

Its the weekend — time to indulge in some delicious dishes that are easy to prepare. So wait to longer, don the chef’s hat and impress your guests with these recipes that are will be ready in no time and will leave them wanting for more.

So which recipe would you like to try?

Mushroom Soup by Chef Aavika Chhawchharia at Honey & Dough

Enjoy a bowl of hot mushroom soup on a rainy day!

Ingredients:

For mushroom puree:

100g – Fresh mushrooms
5g – Garlic
5g – Onion
20g – Wild mushrooms
15g – Thyme
50ml – Milk
1g – Salt
1g – Black pepper
10ml – Cream
5g – Butter

For the soup:

10g – Butter
120g – Mushroom puree
50ml – Water
1g – Salt
1g – Black pepper
10ml – Cream

ALSO READ | Take a break from wheat and rice; Time for some diabetes-friendly, colourful, power-packed millet salad

Method:

*Saute onion and garlic in a pan.

*Add the mushrooms and wild mushrooms to it and mix.

*Add thyme, salt, black pepper, butter, and cream.

*When the mushroom is slightly cooked add milk and let it boil once.

*Let the mixture cool down and then put in a grinder to make a puree.

*Pour the puree in a pan and warm it. Add some water, salt, black pepper, butter.

*Garnish with cream and serve.

Beet Bora with Kasundi by Chef Ranjan Rajani, executive chef, Hotel Sahara Star

Beet bora tastes delicious with some kasundi.

Ingredients:

250g – Beetroot
75g – Potato
75g – Carrot
75g – Peanuts
Salt (to taste)
Pepper (to taste)
50g – Coconut fresh
5g – Fennel
10g – Ginger garlic paste
5g – Turmeric powder
5g – Chilli powder
2g – Garam masala powder
100g – Bread crumbs
Oil (fry)

ALSO READ | How to make authentic Tamilian-Brahmin Sambhar

Method:

*Boil the beets, potatoes, carrot and chop them into small pieces.

*Saute them in some in oil and add peanuts, chilli powder, turmeric, garam masala and other seasonings

*Cool this mixture and make a dough of it. Make small cylindrical shape moulds.

*Coat them with bread crumbs and deep fry in hot oil.

*Served with some kasundi.

Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Chana Chaat

This chat is absolutely simple to make and delicious to munch on!

Ingredients:

2tbsp – Butter
1tbsp – Finely chopped green chillies
1/3 cup – Finely chopped onions
¾ cup – Finely chopped tomatoes
1tsp – Red chili powder
½tsp – Garam masala
1tsp – Pav bhaji masala
2tsp – Chaat masala
¾ cup – Boiled hara chana
1 cup – Kellogg’s corn flakes
Salt to taste
1tbsp – Lemon juice
3tbsp – Finely chopped coriander

ALSO READ | Why poha, the light and tasty breakfast staple, remains a classic

Method: 

*Heat the butter in a kadhai. Add the green chillies and onions and sauté on a medium flame for 2 to 3 minutes.

*Add the tomatoes and sauté on a medium flame for 3 to 4 minutes. Now add the chilli powder, garam masala, pav bhaji masala and chaat masala, mix well and cook on a medium flame for another 2 to 3 minutes.

*Add the hara chana, corn flakes and salt. Mix well and cook on a medium flame for another minute, while stirring continuously.

*Add the lemon juice and coriander, mix well and cook for few seconds. Serve hot.

