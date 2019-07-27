Mushroom Soup or Beet Bora: Which recipe would you like to try this weekend?

Its the weekend — time to indulge in some delicious dishes that are easy to prepare. So wait to longer, don the chef’s hat and impress your guests with these recipes that are will be ready in no time and will leave them wanting for more.

So which recipe would you like to try?

Advertising

Mushroom Soup by Chef Aavika Chhawchharia at Honey & Dough

Ingredients:

For mushroom puree:

100g – Fresh mushrooms

5g – Garlic

5g – Onion

20g – Wild mushrooms

15g – Thyme

50ml – Milk

1g – Salt

1g – Black pepper

10ml – Cream

5g – Butter

For the soup:

Advertising

10g – Butter

120g – Mushroom puree

50ml – Water

1g – Salt

1g – Black pepper

10ml – Cream

ALSO READ | Take a break from wheat and rice; Time for some diabetes-friendly, colourful, power-packed millet salad

Method:

*Saute onion and garlic in a pan.

*Add the mushrooms and wild mushrooms to it and mix.

*Add thyme, salt, black pepper, butter, and cream.

*When the mushroom is slightly cooked add milk and let it boil once.

*Let the mixture cool down and then put in a grinder to make a puree.

*Pour the puree in a pan and warm it. Add some water, salt, black pepper, butter.

*Garnish with cream and serve.

Beet Bora with Kasundi by Chef Ranjan Rajani, executive chef, Hotel Sahara Star

Ingredients:

250g – Beetroot

75g – Potato

75g – Carrot

75g – Peanuts

Salt (to taste)

Pepper (to taste)

50g – Coconut fresh

5g – Fennel

10g – Ginger garlic paste

5g – Turmeric powder

5g – Chilli powder

2g – Garam masala powder

100g – Bread crumbs

Oil (fry)

ALSO READ | How to make authentic Tamilian-Brahmin Sambhar

Method:

*Boil the beets, potatoes, carrot and chop them into small pieces.

*Saute them in some in oil and add peanuts, chilli powder, turmeric, garam masala and other seasonings

*Cool this mixture and make a dough of it. Make small cylindrical shape moulds.

*Coat them with bread crumbs and deep fry in hot oil.

*Served with some kasundi.

Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Chana Chaat

Ingredients:

2tbsp – Butter

1tbsp – Finely chopped green chillies

1/3 cup – Finely chopped onions

¾ cup – Finely chopped tomatoes

1tsp – Red chili powder

½tsp – Garam masala

1tsp – Pav bhaji masala

2tsp – Chaat masala

¾ cup – Boiled hara chana

1 cup – Kellogg’s corn flakes

Salt to taste

1tbsp – Lemon juice

3tbsp – Finely chopped coriander

ALSO READ | Why poha, the light and tasty breakfast staple, remains a classic

Method:

*Heat the butter in a kadhai. Add the green chillies and onions and sauté on a medium flame for 2 to 3 minutes.

*Add the tomatoes and sauté on a medium flame for 3 to 4 minutes. Now add the chilli powder, garam masala, pav bhaji masala and chaat masala, mix well and cook on a medium flame for another 2 to 3 minutes.

*Add the hara chana, corn flakes and salt. Mix well and cook on a medium flame for another minute, while stirring continuously.

Advertising

*Add the lemon juice and coriander, mix well and cook for few seconds. Serve hot.