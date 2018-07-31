Mushroom-infused coffee is now a thing; is it worth the hype?

Mushroom coffee is low on caffeine. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Mushroom coffee is low on caffeine. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

If you are a procaffinator and an avid Instagrammer, then you have probably came across posts of mushroom-infused coffee on your Insta feed. Yes, mushrooms, usually associated with stroganoff, pastas and pizzas are having a glorified moment – in coffee. Not like you can grab a handful and plop them in your drink, there’s more to it. Available in powdered form, it is just regular coffee blended with medicinal mushroom extracts, which boasts of a number of health benefits.

Now, mushrooms have been an integral part of Chinese medicine for almost 2000 years, but coffee drinkers have only recently woken up to it. According to the US-based company Four Sigmatic, who produces a variety of these caffeinated drinks, mushroom coffee infused with lion’s mane should be consumed between ‘6 am to 4 pm to support focus, creativity, memory, concentration, and brain health.’ Their other product with mushroom and green coffee beans helps support a steady glycemic balance, improved digestive system, and enhanced metabolism.

Even though it’s the hottest trend right now, the question that you need to ask yourself is: ‘Do I really need to go there?’. Before you jump into the bandwagon or simply dismiss it as a fad, here’s what you should know.

How is it beneficial?

* Mushrooms are known for their immunity-boosting and antioxidant-rich properties.

* Mushrooms are a rich source of vitamins and minerals like selenium, potassium and copper. It also contains calcium that helps maintain healthy bones and prevents joint complications.

* Mushroom coffee is less acidic than regular coffee and is good for people with sensitive stomachs.

* For those who are thinking of losing weight, mushroom coffee is a great option as it contains no cholesterol and fat.

* Mushroom coffee is low on caffeine.

* Being fat-free, mushrooms are also good for patients with diabetes and blood pressure level. It also promotes healthy hair growth and keeps eliminates acne and other skin-related problems.

* For those who are thinking of losing weight, mushroom-infused tea is a great option as it contains no cholesterol and fat.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd