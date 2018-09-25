Mumbai loves coffee, but Delhi prefers chai: Survey

Mumbai consume two times more coffee than tea. (Source: File Photo) Mumbai consume two times more coffee than tea. (Source: File Photo)

It is no secret that Indians love their chai and of course, coffee. However, do you know which city prefers tea and which are the ones who are coffee aficionados? According to a survey conducted by UberEats, Bangalore apparently is the most “chai loving city” in the country. It is closely followed by Pune and Delhi. When it comes to coffee, it is Indore that occupies the first position.

It has also been revealed that people who stay in Mumbai consume two times more coffee than tea. In the capital, however, tea is the preferred drink. Apparently, the consumption of tea supersedes coffee by 31.43 per cent.

“We Indians love our caffeine-filled beverages all year round. Consumers today are opting to order in hot beverages such as tea and coffee knowing that it will be delivered to them within the comfort of their home or office, without them having to step out. Unlike a few years ago, there are a number of variants for both beverages and consumers are loving that these choices are available to them at the tap of a button,” says Deepak Reddy, Head of Central Operations, Uber Eats India.

When it comes to tea, there are specific kinds that enjoys varying levels of popularity. Kadak adrak chai or ginger tea is the most famous. It is followed by masala chai, ice tea, elaichi tea and then cutting chai. And in case you are wondering which flavour of coffee people prefer, well the clear winner is cold coffee followed by traditional filter coffee.

