What are multisource oils and why are they preferred?

There has been a significant change in the way people cook food these days. In the pandemic, more and more people have come to understand that a healthy diet is a balanced diet that provides all the nutrients to your body to stay active, healthy and energised. In the absence of balance, your body may become susceptible to infections, and diseases.

Akshay Modi, the joint managing director of Modi Naturals Ltd, says it is always important to choose the right oil for cooking. “As oil is one of the key ingredients in Indian cooking, it is important to choose the right cooking oil that is low in absorption, fortified with additional vitamins, and light enough for everyday consumption. Research has shown it is advisable to use multisource (blended) oils or a combination of oils to get a good proportion of all the classes of fatty acids including MUFA and PUFA,” he says.

Benefits of cooking with a multisource oil

Oil is exposed to different cooking temperatures that can lead to corrosion. The oxidation of cooking oil produces toxic substances that are the cause of underlying health diseases. Unsaturated fats are usually more prone to oxidation than saturated fats, says Modi.

To prevent this and loss of unsaturated fatty acids, the concept of blending two oils came into practice making it a healthier version of providing multisource nutrients to your body.

Multisource oil gives you the benefits of two oils in one, giving you better health and immunity by maintaining a balanced ratio of vital nutrients from different oils.

* Some multisource oils can help boost immunity, maintain better cholesterol levels.

* They reduce oil absorption, making food healthier and less sticky.

* They offer the goodness of monounsaturated fats and various healthy vitamins.

* They contain omega 3,6,9 along with the right balance of MUFA and PUFA, which maintain heart health and lower the risk of heart diseases.

* They comprise good fats that play an essential role in maintaining the overall physical health and facilitate blood circulation.

Modi says there are different types of blends available in the market that give you a variety of multisource healthy oil options to consider.

Blend of olive oil and rice bran oil is an edible oil for everyday cooking and is created keeping in mind the needs of a modern and healthy lifestyle. It contains essential fatty acids, linoleic acid, and antioxidants such as oryzanol that help you stay active.

“Another multisource oil that is good for your heart is a blend of rice bran and canola oil. It is even better to consume vitamin-fortified oils for the smooth functioning of the body. Some brands provide a blend of canola and rice bran oil, fortified with vitamins like A, D, E and K. These are low in saturated fats and high in unsaturated fats that help reduce cholesterol absorption and enhance heart health, making it a smarter choice for a healthy lifestyle,” he adds.

