Multigrain flour vs wheat flour for weight loss: Which is better?

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When you are on a weight loss journey, making the right dietary choices is very important. Even small tweaks could support or sabotage your calorie goal. One such health-conscious netizen turned to online forum Quora, asking whether plain flour or multigrain flour was better.
Since the query resonates with many people, we decided to seek an expert’s opinion.
“Regular whole wheat atta and multigrain atta may be healthy options as far as weight loss is concerned, but it is the composition that is different,” explains Dr Garima Tiwari, Head – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, ShardaCare-Healthcity.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Tiwari says that while regular flour is made from whole wheat and already contains fibre that helps you stay full, multigrain flour combines grains like oats, barley, ragi, or jowar, which may offer slightly more fibre and nutrients. “This can assist in the improvement of digestion as well as manage hunger.”
However, quality matters. “The benefits of multigrain atta may be minimal in case it is very processed or has very few actual mixed grains.”
Addressing a common perception, Dr Tiwari says, “Multigrain atta is commonly promoted as a healthier alternative, although it is not a panacea to weight loss.”
It can help with satiety due to its fibre content, but it doesn’t directly lead to weight loss. As per Dr Tiwari, the perception that multigrain flour can only cause weight loss is more of a perception than a fact.
“The benefits of multigrain atta may be minimal in case it is very processed or has very few actual mixed grains,” she adds.
“Most of the packaged multigrain flours are only a few grains of other grains, and are predominantly refined wheat. Under these circumstances, the distinction between regular atta is slight. What is more, even such a healthy atta may cause overconsumption of calories when you eat big amounts of it,” she says.
Dr Tiwari says lifestyle factors play a much bigger role. “Although the selection of atta is a factor of concern, other issues are far more influential on the issue of weight loss.”
She points out that the amount of food consumed is most important, as even healthy food can cause weight gain when taken in excess. “It is important to control the number of rotis you take at a meal.”
Other key factors include fibre intake, low-glycemic-index foods, regular physical activity, and a balanced diet with adequate protein and healthy fats.
“The glycemic index (GI) of foods influences the rate at which your blood sugar level increases. Low GI foods are beneficial in keeping the energy levels constant and lowering the cravings.”
Weight loss isn’t just about choosing between flour and multigrain flour; it’s about how much you eat, how balanced your diet is, and how active you are.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.