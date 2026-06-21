Multigrain flour vs wheat flour for weight loss: Which is better?

When you are on a weight loss journey, making the right dietary choices is very important. Even small tweaks could support or sabotage your calorie goal. One such health-conscious netizen turned to online forum Quora, asking whether plain flour or multigrain flour was better.

Since the query resonates with many people, we decided to seek an expert’s opinion.

“Regular whole wheat atta and multigrain atta may be healthy options as far as weight loss is concerned, but it is the composition that is different,” explains Dr Garima Tiwari, Head – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, ShardaCare-Healthcity.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.