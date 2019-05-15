Goodness in a bowl: Why muesli is a power-packed breakfast option

Owing to our hectic work schedules, many of us grab a quick bite in the mornings or even end up skipping breakfast on some days despite knowing the benefits of having a nutritious breakfast. But what if you get all the nutrition you require to jump-start your day in just one bowl?

Muesli, a fibre and protein rich cereal, made of rolled oats, corn, wheat flakes, grains, seeds, dried fruits and other diverse breakfast ingredients. Enriched with vitamin E, Thiamin, vitamin B6, vitamin b12 and also iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, zinc, it is best to consume muesli in the morning, usually with yogurt and maple syrup or with a dash of milk and fresh berries.

Here’s why you should pick muesli as your breakfast option every morning.

*Laden with fibre and whole grains

Muesli is exceptionally rich in soluble fibres and whole grains, and is good for your digestive system and also aids in weight management. The fibre content not only keeps a check on your bloating tummy, but also keeps you fuller for longer, helping you avoid indulging in unhealthy snack options.

Soaking muesli overnight in yogurt or milk (low-fat or skim milk instead of full cream milk for weight loss) allows for better absorption of calcium, magnesium, iron and zinc by degrading phytic acid, the “anti-nutrient”, that’s contained in the outer layer. Phytic acid is known to block absorption of nutrients which can lead to mineral deficiencies and poor bone density.

*Rich in omega-3-fatty acids

Muesli contains nuts like walnuts, peanuts, cashew nuts, almonds, and pistachios – all of which are a good source of omega-3-fatty acid. Omega-3-fatty acids are known to keep eyes healthy, help in maintaining a glowing skin, and strong and lustrous hair.

*Good for your heart health

Experts agree that regular consumption of muesli helps in improving heart health as it contains oat bran, which includes an oat fiber called beta-glucan. Beta-glucan is known to reduce cholesterol levels by up to 10 per cent.

*Super-filling

Raw oats contain a ton of resistant starch, making muesli an extremely filling breakfast. As the resistant-starch is broken down in the stomach, digestive acids that suppress your appetite are released and your metabolism speeds up. It simply means that one burns more calories in less time.

*On-the-go nutritious breakfast option

A bowl of muesli is not only healthy, but can also be customised according to one’s tastes. There are no set rules to eat muesli and you can always experiment with the ingredients you would like to pair it with.

If you want to gorge into something delicious, there are many DIY recipes to make at home with muesli. The simplest way to indulge in the goodness of muesli is to add some low-fat yogurt, sliced fresh fruit and berries to your bowl of muesli and you have the perfect breakfast ready in a jiffy!

You can also enjoy muesli with milk, frozen blueberries, dried fruit or any other fruits you may like. Add some chia seeds to this mix, and you have a healthy bowl packed with nutrients. You can also add shredded apple or mashed banana, slivered almonds and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg to this mix.

(With inputs from Dolly Kumar, founder and director at Gaia)