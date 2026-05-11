Mrunal Thakur, 33, shares her current workout routine: ‘Twice a week…’

Mrunal Thakur, 33, recently opened up about her current fitness routine, as she told Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube podcast, “I’m working really hard. I’m doing Pilates, playing tennis, and doing some strength work. Twice a week, I do Pilates, then strength and two days, I play tennis with my father.”

Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that her routine offers a clinically “well-balanced” training model, combining different forms of movement to target multiple physiological systems rather than relying on a single format. “By including Pilates, strength training and tennis across the week, she is essentially addressing core stability, muscle mass, cardiovascular fitness and coordination in a structured yet sustainable way,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Pilates, performed twice a week, plays a foundational role by strengthening deep stabilising muscles, particularly of the core and spine. “This improves posture, enhances neuromuscular coordination and reduces the risk of injury during higher intensity workouts. It also supports better movement efficiency, meaning that when she transitions into strength training or sports, her body is better aligned and able to generate force safely,” shared Goyal.

Do you do Pilates? (Photo: Freepik) Do you do Pilates? (Photo: Freepik)

Strength training, on the other hand, is critical for maintaining and building lean muscle mass. “Muscle is not just important for appearance but for metabolic health, glucose regulation, and long-term functional independence. Regular resistance training stimulates muscle protein synthesis, supports bone density, and helps counter age-related muscle loss. When combined with adequate nutrition, it becomes one of the most protective interventions for overall health.”

Tennis introduces a dynamic and reactive component that structured workouts often lack. “It challenges cardiovascular endurance, agility, reflexes and coordination while also engaging multiple muscle groups in an unpredictable pattern. This variability enhances neuromuscular adaptability and keeps the training stimulus diverse, which is beneficial for both performance and adherence,” said Goyal.

What makes this routine particularly effective is its distribution across the week. “Alternating between controlled movement like Pilates, progressive overload through strength training, and high-energy activity like tennis allows for both stimulus and recovery. This reduces the risk of overuse injuries while ensuring that the body remains consistently active.”

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From a practical perspective, this model can be adapted for most individuals but must be scaled based on fitness level, medical history and recovery capacity. “Beginners may start with basic strength training, light mobility work and low-intensity sports or walking. The underlying principle remains the same. A combination of strength, mobility and enjoyable activity creates a more complete and sustainable approach to fitness than focusing on a single type of exercise,” said Goyal.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.