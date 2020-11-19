Make mozzarella cheese at home with just two simple ingredients; watch recipe

Make chemical-free mozzarella cheese at home. (Source: mintsrecipes/Instagram)

The very idea of cheese makes our mouths water. But what if we tell you that instead of buying cheese from the market you can actually make it at home following a hassle-free recipe? And that too with just two ingredients?

If you are already wondering how, here is one such recipe by Indian food blogger Reshu Drolia for making chemical-free, fresh mozzarella cheese at home.

Check it out below:

Ingredients

1.5 l – Full fat milk

¼ cup – Vinegar

Method

* In a pan, heat milk on medium-high flame and keep stirring it continuously. Make sure that you boil up to 32 degrees Celsius. Do not overheat the milk.

* Now add vinegar in small portions to the milk as you keep stirring it. Keep stirring until the milk curds and the whey separates.

* Now take out the curd with a big spoon and squeeze out the extra water. Keep it aside.

* Now heat the whey once again at 75 degrees Celsius. Then dip the curd ball and soak for two minutes and then take it out and squeeze it. Repeat the process for about four to five times. You can also add salt to the whey to make the cheese salty.

* Take out the cheese ball and dip it in ice-cold water. Soak for two to three minutes. Wrap it tightly with food wrapping film and refrigerate for an hour. Take it out after one hour, open the wrap, and cut it into slices. Your homemade cheese is ready.

Are you excited to try this?

