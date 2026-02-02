Move aside momos and chaat, Korean street food thelas are the new rage now

As I was strolling through a popular market in Delhi, a rather unexpected cart caught my attention. It was slightly different from the usual ones: new colourful food packets, animated food sketches, a dominating fragrance my nose wasn’t used to, and scribbles in a foreign language. “Wait, is that…a Korean street food thela?” – the words rushed of my mouth. Indeed, it was. East Asian delicacies, which were until now limited to fancy restaurants, cultural events, and even foreign trips, were now standing right next to my favourite gol gappa and momo walas.

Inquisitively, I turned to the menu, which came in a familiar curry-stained plastic pamphlet. It proudly displayed names like corn dog, kimchi ramen, shin ramen, buldak, laphing, and more. On a makeshift table, I could see a young boy frying a cheesy stick in a regular kadhai. “Our corn dogs give a very good cheese pull,” said Akshat Jain, who started Hassh Laphing Point in East Delhi along with fellow college-goers Samridhi Kumari and Ajeet Poddar.

“We started our cart five months ago with just one study table. Although it wasn’t very popular in the beginning, we slowly became famous on Instagram, and now a large number of people come to try our Korean dishes,” he said, beaming with pride.

But this isn’t a standalone success story. When I tapped into the Korean street food algorithm on social media, I saw similar carts from other metropolitan cities, including Pune and Bengaluru. I immediately knew that this was the next growing food trend!

Corndgs being fried at Geeta Colony's Korean street food thela, Hassh Laphing Point

Gen Z and Gen Alpha’s unbreakable bond: BTS Army, K-pop and more

My next stop was Delhi’s Rajouri Garden market, recommended by YouTube, where I spotted yet another cart—this time an extension of a small fast food joint called Q’nnas, where Chinese, Continental, and Korean food were being served together.

There, I met a mother-son duo who were out for their regular food date. “Bachchon mein kaafi craze hai Korean food ka (Korean food is very popular among youths),” said Tanisha Gupta, mother of Anshul Gupta, 12, who was eagerly awaiting his ramen.

“I love the flavour! Even though ready-to-eat packets are available in markets, they can’t beat the taste of fresh ramen that these eating joints serve,” the boy said. Clearly, Korean cuisine, which has introduced new flavours to our desi palates, is already becoming the new normal for both Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

“She is part of the BTS Army,” said Suman Gupta about her daughter Anushmita, 15, as they joined the discussion. Anushmita, who was enjoying her popping boba mojito, acknowledged her generation’s fascination with everything Korean and confessed that her love for BTS and K-pop is what keeps her excited about these visits. What papdi chaat and burgers were to us is probably what ramen and corn dogs are to them—everyday favourites, ordered almost reflexively, without much thought.

“What we are witnessing right now is a fascinating food moment,” said foodpreneur Biraja Rout. The shift isn’t accidental, but a brilliant example of how powerful storytelling can be, he added. A significant part of what Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and even Gen Beta, for that matter, watch and listen to comes from South Korea — K-pop, K-dramas, Korean reality TV, or even Korean skincare. “All of this has made everyday Korean eating habits feel familiar and aspirational,” Rout said.

Myong Kil Yun, Regional Director (India & SAARC countries), Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), also acknowledged this rising popularity. KTO is excited to strengthen its focus on using food to showcase Korea’s everyday culture and travel experiences in India. “Food often becomes a gateway to travel, and this growing familiarity helps people see Korea not just through screens, but as a destination they can experience through its food, markets, and neighbourhoods,” Yun notes.

"It's more fusion than authentic, with a clear desi touch—and that's what makes it work here." : Chetan raj Executive Sous Chef, Claridges

A bowl for Rs 50? Count Indians in!

But are curiosity and cultural influences the sole reasons behind this surge? Absolutely not. Street food has always thrived on affordability. Low prices make it easier for people across financial brackets to enjoy eating out. With Korean dishes priced similarly to Indian chaats, gol gappas, and tikkis, a wider customer base has been unlocked.

“When it comes to international cuisine, restaurants are very expensive. If someone wants to try Korean flavours, these carts are perfect for them,” said Monika Gupta, an HR professional who was visiting Korea Station in Delhi’s Janakpuri market.

Gurmeet Choudhary, who accompanied Gupta, pointed out that the mushrooming of such carts in local markets also helps customers cut down on travel time and commute expenses. “Earlier, we had to go to Majnu Ka Tila to enjoy our favourite Korean food, which is very far from where we live. But for the last two years, we have just come to this local cart. It never disappoints.”

These Korean dishes are often priced similar to Indian street foods

The desi touch: next on the ‘chinjabi’ list?

But are the dishes truly Korean? Just like the ‘chinjabi’ (Chinese + Punjabi) flavours of the now-ubiquitous Chinese fast food, these dishes, too, have undergone a desi makeover.

“People won’t be able to eat completely authentic flavours, so we tweak them slightly, but the flavour remains authentic,” said Vishal, the chef at Korea Station, who added that the sales peaked between 8 pm and 10 pm, coinciding with regular Indian street food hours.

Hassh Laphing Point’s Samridhi Kumari said it took her one to two months to perfect the flavours. She makes most of the ingredients in a gluten-free style at home, including the sheets and chilli oil. “It is neither entirely Korean nor entirely Indian. The flavour is 90 per cent authentic,” she said.

According to Rout, Korean food at street stalls retains its identity while allowing small local changes. “The flavours are usually recognisably Korean—gochujang heat, soy-garlic depth, sesame richness—but almost always softened or sweetened for Indian palates. Spice levels are dialled up, cheese is added generously, and textures are tweaked for comfort,” he explained.

Chetan Raj, Executive Sous Chef at The Claridges, also agreed, pointing out that authentic Korean cuisine differed fundamentally from Indian food. “Korean food is balanced and subtle, focusing on umami and fermentation, while Indian food is bold, spicy, and aromatic. The contrast makes Korean cuisine refreshing for Indian consumers.”

‘Bhaiya, a hot bowl of food history, please!’

To be honest, the desi-Korean fusion flavour is not a shocker for our taste buds. As Rout pointed out, street food is more about translation, not purity. “Just as chowmein in India doesn’t taste like anything you would find in China, Korean ramen on Indian streets is evolving into its own hybrid. And that is how cuisines survive and spread,” he said.

Korean food is clearly having its star moment on our streets! Will it ever be as common as Chinese fast food? Will it ever make our OG gol gappe wale bhaiyas feel threatened? Will our dadi-nanis ever ask us to get a bowl of ramen packed on the way home? It may be too early to predict all of that. But the next time you spot a Korean street food thela and decide to give it a try, remember this—you are not just ordering a bowl of ramen or a sizzling corndog, you are tasting a spicy little slice of cultural shift that is quietly etching itself into the pages of food history.