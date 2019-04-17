Mouth-watering chaat recipes you can try out this summer

With its tangy chutneys and assortment of spices, chaat is relished by the young and old alike. Be it the crunchy raj kachori or the crispy aloo tikki, you just cannot stop at one serving. One of the most common street snack options, chaat, with a glass of fresh buttermilk or chiled lime juice, is the perfect evening food during summers.

So why not try these chatpata chaat recipes by Chef Gaurav Oberoi from Swad Desh Videsh Ka; we are sure you will be left wanting for more!

Ram Ladoo

Ingredients:

1cup – Channa dal

1cup – Moong dal

2tbsp – Ginger paste

A pinch of hing (asafoetida)

½tsp – Red chilli powder

2tsp – Roasted cumin powder

1tsp – Salt

Oil (to fry)

Toppings:

1 – Raddish (grated)

1tbsp – Mint chutney

1tbsp – Sweet tamarind chutney

Method:

*Soak moong and channa dal overnight.

*Grind the dal and make a fine paste.

*Add ginger paste, hing, red chilli powder, roasted cumin powder and salt to this paste.

*Heat oil and make small balls using the mixture.

*Fry them until light brown.

*Top it with some chaat masala, grated raddish, mint chutney and sweet tamarind chutney and serve.

Raj Kachori

Ingredients:

2 – Boiled potatoes

½cup – Moong dal (boiled)

Oil to fry

1tbsp – Maida (white flour)

1cup – Sooji

4-5 – Papdi

1tsp – Black pepper

1tsp – Red chilli powder

Salt ( to taste)

200g – Curd

2tsp – Cumin seeds

½cup – Sweet chutney

½cup – Green chutney

½cup – Sev

½cup – Coriander leaves (chopped)

Instructions:

*In a mixing bowl, take sooji and refined flour. Roast it and make a dough.

*Make kachoris out of the sooji dough.

*Heat enough oil in a wok or pan to deep fry the kachoris.

*Press the kachori with a ladle to puff it up and then reduce the flame to minimum and fry them until golden brown and crispy.

*Break the kachoris from center on the thinner side and place it on a plate

*Now, place four to five potato chunks, 1 tsp boiled moong dal, 2 dahi pakodi, 2 to 3 curd coated papdi, roasted cumin seeds, black pepper, red chilly powder, sweet chutney, curd, green chutney, sev bhujiya, pomegranate seeds

*Add the masalas and serve.

Aloo Tikki

Ingredients:

2tbsp – Oil

5 – potatoes (boiled), mashed

1/2tsp – Coriander seeds

1/2tsp – Cumin seeds

1/2tsp – Black peppercorn

1/2tsp – Salt

1tsp – Red chilli powder

1 – Green chilli

2spoons – Curd

1/2cup – Coriander leaves

Meethi chutney (to taste)

Mint chutney (to taste)

Method:

*Heat oil in a pan and dry roast coriander seeds, cumin seeds and black peppercorn for a while. Grind them together.

*Take mashed potatoes in a bowl and add salt, red chilli powder, ground spice, green chilli and coriander leaves.

*Mix these ingredients well to make a sticky mixture

*Now, make round balls for tikki out of the mixture.

*Pan fry the tikkis in some oil till they turn golden brown.

*Add chaat masala, curd and pudina chutney from top and serve.