Impress your guests with these mouthwatering dishes this weekend

Over the years, many basic dishes have been given a makeover to suit the evolving taste buds. Whether it is the humble idli topped with Schezwan sauce, or the momo stuffed with a chocolate filling — there is no end to chefs experimenting with recipes these days.
To make your weekend interesting, we have curated some recipes that combine some distinct flavours. From Asian Idli to Quinoa Bhel, these recipes are perfect to impress your friends and family over the weekend.
Veg Red Thai Curry by Chef Kamaljeet at Masala Grill
Ingredient
1 tbsp – Coconut oil
1 – Onion (diced)
4 – Garlic cloves (minced)
1 tsp – Grated ginger
4 tbsp – Thai Red Curry paste
1 – White button mushrooms (sliced)
1 – Orange bell pepper (sliced)
2 – Heads of broccoli (cut into florets)
2 – Carrots (cut into coins)
1 – Package snap peas (trimmed)
1 can – Water chestnuts
1 can – Coconut milk
1 can – Coconut cream
3 tsp – Coconut
1 tsp – Paprika
Juice of 1 lime
Method
* Heat coconut oil in a dutch oven or heavy pot over medium heat.
* Add the onions and saute for 5 minutes, or until soft.
* Add the ginger, garlic and curry paste and stir for 30 seconds.
* Add the mushrooms, bell pepper, broccoli and carrots and stir-fry for 3-4 minutes or until the vegetables are coated with the curry paste.
* Cover with a lid for 5-7 minutes, or until the vegetables soften.
* Add the snap peas, water chestnuts, coconut milk, coconut cream, paprika and lime juice. Stir until well combined.
*Serve hot.
Quinoa Bhel by Chef Ramesh Rana at Decode Air Bar
Ingredient
60g – Quinoa
20g – Onion
15g – Tomato
2g – Coriander leaves
10g – Green apple
10g – Red apple
4g – Rice puff
2g- Green chilli
10g – Cheese bite
10g – Fry potato
5g – Pomegranate
13g – Imli chutney
13g – Mint chutney
1g – Chat masala
Salt to taste
Method
* Take sliced red and green apples and mix with mint chutney, tamarind chutney and chat masala.
* Take a bowl and add chopped onions, tomatoes and green chillies to it along with quinoa, rice puffs, green coriander and chat masala. Mix well and put this bhel over the sliced apples on the plate.
* Garnish it with some pomegranate seeds.
Asian Idli by Executive Chef Naresh Chinni at The Drunken Botanist
Ingredients
100g – Idli mix
50 ml – Curd
50 ml – water
5g – Salt
10g – Ginger
20g – Garlic
30 ml – Tomato ketchup
70g – Shallots
30g – Red chilli dry
5 ml – Soya sauce
5 ml – Vinegar
5g – Sugar
10 ml – Vegetable oil
Method
* Make the batter by mixing the idli mix, curd, water and keep aside for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, grease your idli mould.
* To make the schezwan sauce, heat the oil in a pan and saute ginger, garlic and onion until transparent.
* Make a paste of dry soaked red chilli and add to the pan along with some water.
* Add soya sauce, vinegar, ketchup, sugar and salt to it.
* Bring it to boil and cook until the sauce become thick. Oil should float the top — that’s the best sign that your sauce is ready.
* Steam the idli in the mould for 8 minutes. Demould them and deep fry. Take a wok and add the schezwan sauce add fried idli.
* Check for seasoning and plate when the sauce is piping hot.