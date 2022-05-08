scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 08, 2022
Must Read

Mother’s Day special: Enjoy making lemon tarts today (recipe inside)

If your mother has a sweet tooth, she will definitely love this dessert recipe!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 8, 2022 12:30:13 pm
Little Lemon Tarts, Little Lemon Tarts recipe, how to make lemon tarts, lemon tarts recipe, simple way to make lemon tarts, mother's day recipe, indian express newsWould you like to try this? (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Mother’s Day is a special occasion. It is a day to honour mothers and make them feel important. If you are looking for ways to celebrate the day, why not give your mother a break from kitchen duties and take over instead?

ALSO READ |Happy Mother’s Day 2022: Wishes images, quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

If she has a sweet tooth, she will definitely love this dessert recipe, courtesy of chef Devashree Muni, the founder of Cocoa Cellar — a dessert kitchen selling alcoholic and non-alcoholic treats in Mumbai.

Little Lemon Tarts

Ingredients (makes 24)

– 250 g plain (all-purpose) flour
– 125 g butter, chopped
– 2 teaspoons caster sugar
– 1 teaspoon grated lemon rind
– 1 egg yolk

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Best of Express Premium

5 biggest mistakes to avoid while buying a smartphonePremium
5 biggest mistakes to avoid while buying a smartphone
Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency: India working we...Premium
Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency: India working we...
A Letter From Assam’s Namsang, Joypur: This is the way we go to schoolPremium
A Letter From Assam’s Namsang, Joypur: This is the way we go to school
Sycophants are dangerousPremium
Sycophants are dangerous
More Premium Stories >>
ALSO READ |Happy Mother’s Day 2022: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, cards, and photos

Filling:

– 160g sweetened condensed milk
– 2 tablespoon lemon juice
– 2 egg yolks
– 125 g caster sugar
– 125g cream cheese, softened

Little Lemon Tarts, Little Lemon Tarts recipe, how to make lemon tarts, lemon tarts recipe, simple way to make lemon tarts, mother's day recipe, indian express news The preparation process. (Photo: PR handout)

Method

1. Preheat the oven to moderate 1800°C. Brush two 12-cup shallow patty (bun) tins with oil. Sift flour and a pinch of salt into a bowl; rub in butter.

2. Add sugar, rind, egg yolk and 2-3 tablespoons iced water; mix with a knife. Gently knead on lightly floured surface until smooth. Cover in plastic wrap and allow it to chill for 10 minutes.

3. To make the filling: Using electric beaters, beat combined cream cheese, sugar and egg yolks until smooth and thickened. Add lemon juice and condensed milk; beat until well combined.

4. Roll out the dough between sheets of baking paper to 3 mm thickness. Using a 7 cm fluted, round cutter, cut rounds from pastry. Gently press into patty (bun) tins. Lightly prick each round 3 times with a fork, bake for 10 minutes or until just starting to turn golden.

5. Remove from the oven and pour filling into each case. Return to the oven for another 5 minutes or until filling has set. Cool slightly before removing from tins. Garnish with strips of candied lemon peel, if desired.

Would you like to try?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Brink
How powerful is standing on the brink? A new exhibition explores the idea

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 08: Latest News

Advertisement