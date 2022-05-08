Mother’s Day special: Enjoy making lemon tarts today (recipe inside)

Mother’s Day is a special occasion. It is a day to honour mothers and make them feel important. If you are looking for ways to celebrate the day, why not give your mother a break from kitchen duties and take over instead?

If she has a sweet tooth, she will definitely love this dessert recipe, courtesy of chef Devashree Muni, the founder of Cocoa Cellar — a dessert kitchen selling alcoholic and non-alcoholic treats in Mumbai.

Little Lemon Tarts

Ingredients (makes 24)

– 250 g plain (all-purpose) flour

– 125 g butter, chopped

– 2 teaspoons caster sugar

– 1 teaspoon grated lemon rind

– 1 egg yolk

Filling:

– 160g sweetened condensed milk

– 2 tablespoon lemon juice

– 2 egg yolks

– 125 g caster sugar

– 125g cream cheese, softened

The preparation process. (Photo: PR handout) The preparation process. (Photo: PR handout)

Method

1. Preheat the oven to moderate 1800°C. Brush two 12-cup shallow patty (bun) tins with oil. Sift flour and a pinch of salt into a bowl; rub in butter.

2. Add sugar, rind, egg yolk and 2-3 tablespoons iced water; mix with a knife. Gently knead on lightly floured surface until smooth. Cover in plastic wrap and allow it to chill for 10 minutes.

3. To make the filling: Using electric beaters, beat combined cream cheese, sugar and egg yolks until smooth and thickened. Add lemon juice and condensed milk; beat until well combined.

4. Roll out the dough between sheets of baking paper to 3 mm thickness. Using a 7 cm fluted, round cutter, cut rounds from pastry. Gently press into patty (bun) tins. Lightly prick each round 3 times with a fork, bake for 10 minutes or until just starting to turn golden.

5. Remove from the oven and pour filling into each case. Return to the oven for another 5 minutes or until filling has set. Cool slightly before removing from tins. Garnish with strips of candied lemon peel, if desired.

Would you like to try?

