On Mother’s Day, relive nostalgia with these 3 recipes for dips

Some simple chutneys, savouries, papads and pickles made my childhood really colourful and rich. (Photo by Shalini Rajani) Some simple chutneys, savouries, papads and pickles made my childhood really colourful and rich. (Photo by Shalini Rajani)

If you are a staying away from your mother, I feel you. Today is the day to express gratitude to all mums including yourself, if you are one and to every maternal figure in your life. And as we are already dealing with the pandemic, 2020 has digitalised every solution for us.

Although there are ways to show your love and gratitude, this socially distanced expression of love is just killing me. Till we understand and get accustomed to the ‘new normal’, I feel like walking down memory lane today.

There were times when Sundays were about waking up late and directly hogging your favourite breakfast like a totally unhealthy bowl of noodles or some deep-fried bread rolls. Did we ever bother about our eating habits, gluten or sugars like we do today? Times have changed and mommies have changed too. What used to be healthy or at least okay in my growing years has now become too processed, unhealthy, adulterated and just not okay for my own child. But, did you notice, a mommy’s love has never changed and is as unadulterated as ever.

ALSO READ | Mother’s Day 2020: Date, history and significance of the day

During my childhood, there was never a dull moment in our huge kitchen. Apart from the usual breakfast, lunch, dinner and evening snacks, there was always something interesting cooking up. If I can recall, there were dips, chutneys or sauces always on the menu. Before the latest batch was finished, the next fresh batch was ready. Do you remember those green chutneys and sweet and sour dark brown sauces made with jaggery, dates, etc? How can you forget, they smell of nostalgia, after all! And I can see you drooling already while thinking of those golden days. Summer vacations, Doordarshan, chaat parties, comics and mommy’s love. You just had a whiff of it all.

No matter how exotic our menu may seem today, I would always want my daughter to feel the abundance I was bestowed and blessed with. Abundance not in terms of money, but in terms of love.

Those little add-ons were prepared effortlessly by my mom to assure there was always enough in the house to enjoy a meal. Some simple chutneys, savouries, papads and pickles made my childhood really colourful and rich. And thankfully, during this lockdown, even though I am busier with my upcoming book and online cooking with millets workshops, I am still trying to connect the dots and preparing things that can add more fun to our everyday food.

ALSO READ | Lockdown recipes: Make this 10-minute aloo bhujiya at home

On Mother’s Day, today, this is my way to express my gratitude, love and respect to my mom. And so, to all the mothers out there, I am sharing these three simple dips you can prepare literally at any time of the day. Because as we add value to our meals, we are able to express better.

And what can be a better day to express it than today? Read more for the step by step recipes and put in that little effort to re-live your nostalgia with your family through good food.

Happy Mother’s Day!

PEANUT SUNFLOWER SEEDS DIP:

Ingredients:

1 cup – Roasted Peanuts

1 tbsp – Roasted sunflower seeds

½ cup – Yoghurt

1 tsp – Eggless mayonnaise (optional)

½ tsp – Black pepper powder

Rock salt to taste

Black sesame or roasted peanuts to garnish (optional)

Do you remember those green chutneys and sweet and sour dark brown sauces made with jaggery, dates, etc? How can you forget, they smell of nostalgia, after all! (Photo by Shalini Rajani) Do you remember those green chutneys and sweet and sour dark brown sauces made with jaggery, dates, etc? How can you forget, they smell of nostalgia, after all! (Photo by Shalini Rajani)

Method:

1. Blend everything in a blender jar till you get a smooth dip.

2. Check consistency and adjust it with yoghurt. Avoid water to allow it to stay good for 4-5 days in the refrigerator.

3. Garnish with black sesame or roasted peanuts before serving.

4. This dip goes well as a sandwich spread, salad dressing and with plain Indian khichdi (porridge).

ALSO READ | Lockdown cravings: Missing street food? Try Kolkata-style puchkas at home

JAGGERY COCONUT MINT DIP

Ingredients:

1 cup – Organic jaggery powder

½ cup – Water

½ tsp – Red chilli flakes

1 tbsp – Grated coconut

¼ tsp – Black salt

A few fresh mint leaves

Method:

1. In a deep pan, boil ½ cup water and add 1 cup jaggery powder (or grated jaggery) to it.

2. As the mixture is cooked and starts to thicken, add black salt, grated coconut and red chilli flakes.

3. Turn the flame off and allow it to settle and thicken further on its own.

4. Serve with fresh mint leaves.

5. This dip makes an amazing accompaniment with baked crackers, nachos and even parathas, puris and on days when you don’t want to cook an elaborate meal.

ALSO READ | Q for Quarantine or Quinoa Croquettes: Life is what you make of it

SPICY MEXICAN DIP

Ingredients:

½ cup – Boiled kidney beans (rajma)

¼ cup – Chopped tomato

2-3 – Garlic cloves

1 – Pickled jalapeno

¼ tsp – Red chilli powder

½ tsp – Cumin powder

Rock salt to taste

Water to adjust consistency

Method:

1. Blend everything in a blender jar till you get a smooth dip.

2. Check consistency and adjust with water. Try to consume this dip the same day.

3. This dip goes well with stuffings of tacos, quesadillas and sandwiches. I club it with Cajun Spiced Millet Idlis taught in my millets workshop.

ALSO READ | Try these simple 15-minute recipes for a healthy day ahead

Health benefits:

Peanuts are an especially good source of healthful fats, protein, and fibre. They also contain plenty of potassium, phosphorous, magnesium, and B vitamins. Despite being high in calories, peanuts are nutrient-rich and low in carbohydrates.

Sunflower seeds are rich in the B complex vitamins, which are essential for a healthy nervous system, and are a good source of phosphorus, magnesium, iron, calcium, potassium, protein and vitamin E.

Yoghurt has various digestive benefits and may reduce blood pressure and the risk of osteoporosis.

Organic jaggery is loaded with antioxidants and minerals like zinc and selenium, which help prevent free-radicals (responsible for early ageing).

Kidney beans (rajma) are an excellent plant-based source of protein. They’re also rich in various minerals, vitamins, fibres, antioxidants, and other unique plant compounds. Therefore, these beans may aid weight loss, promote colon health, and moderate blood sugar levels.

Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative and healthy cooking workshops for all age groups.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd