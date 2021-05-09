Mother’s Day 2021: Three delectable dessert recipes to make the day extra sweet

Here are some simple dessert recipes that you can enjoy with your family today. (Photo: PR handout)

Mother’s Day is all about pampering your mother. It is a day to celebrate her, to remind her that she is important. While one day is not enough to honour the many sacrifices mothers make throughout their lives, it is necessary to give them a break and to make them feel special, something that is really their due.

This Mother’s Day will be spent at home for many of us in India. It does not mean that we cannot make it interesting and significant by whisking some sweet delights.

Chef Devashree Muni, the founder of Cocoa Cellar — a patisserie delivering alcohol-infused desserts in Mumbai — shares with indianexpress.com three simple dessert recipes. Read on.

Mango Panna Cotta

Would you like to try it? (Photo: PR handout)

Ingredients:

For mango coulis:

– Mango — 300g

– Lime juice — 1 lime

– Castor sugar — 20 g

Other ingredients:

– Milk — 200 ml

– Cream — 200 ml

– Vanilla — 1/2 tsp

– Gelatine powder– 8 g

Method:

* Place milk, cream, sugar, vanilla and mango coulis in a pot and bring it to simmer.

* Put gelatine in a bowl with half cup of cold water to dissolve.

* Add the gelatine to the coulis mix and whisk well. Add the lime juice.

* Pour into prepared glasses and set in the refrigerator.

* Top with chopped mangoes and mint leaves, and enjoy!

Kahlua Chocolate Chip Cookies

Do these cookies make you salivate? (Photo: PR handout)

Ingredients:

– Butter — 1 cup

– Brown sugar — 1 cup

– Castor sugar — 1 cup

– Eggs — 2

– Kahlua — 2 ½ tsp

– Vanilla extract — 1 ½ tsp

– Flour — 3 cups

– Salt — 1 tsp

– Baking soda — 1 tsp

– Baking powder — 1 tsp

– Chocolate chips — 2 ½ cups

Method:

* Preheat the oven to 175° C.

* In a bowl, beat butter and the sugars.

* Add eggs, kahlua and vanilla extract.

* Add the dry ingredients and the chocolate chips.

* Mix until combined.

* Chill the dough in the refrigerator.

* Make dough balls.

* Bake for 13-14 minutes until golden and enjoy!

No-Bake Passionfruit Cheesecake

We cannot wait to dig in! Can you? (Photo: PR handout)

Ingredients:

For the crust:

– Crushed biscuits — 100 g

– Melted butter — 55 g

For the filling:

– Whipping cream — 175 g

– Sugar — 80 g

– Cream cheese — 225 g

– Passionfruit pulp — 120 g

For serving:

– Whipping cream

– Passionfruit pulp (with seeds)

Method:

* Mix the biscuits and the butter, and press down in the cup and chill.

Filling:

* Combine cream and sugar. Beat till soft peaks.

* Add cream cheese and combine.

* Add pulp and mix till smooth.

* Pour filling in prepared cups.

* Garnish with whipped cream and dollop of the passionfruit pulp with seeds and enjoy!

