Mother’s Day 2020: Count on these easy recipes to surprise your mother

Mother’s Day is tomorrow and like other special days, it is a celebration of the importance of mothers and their selfless love and care that is irreplaceable. What better than making your mother feel all the more special with something exceptional from the kitchen? While Mother’s Day is not restricted to just one day, it is nonetheless beautiful to surprise her with your cooking and baking skills. And given the lockdown, in case you are wondering what to gift her, why not prepare some unique dishes and add some cheer to her special day? Try out these easy recipes that we have curated for you.

Soya Kheema Frankie

Ingredients

2tbsp – Cooking oil

1/2tbsp – Mustard Seeds

1/4 cup – Whole cumin

1tbsp – Garlic, chopped

1tbsp – Green chilli, chopped

1tbsp – Ginger, chopped

4-6 no – Curyy leaves

2tbsp – Onion, chopped

2tbsp – Capsicum, chopped

1/4tbsp – Red chilli powder

1/4tbsp – Garam masala powder

1tbsp – Del Monte Pizza Pasta Sauce

1cup – Soaked soya kheema

1tbsp – Fresh coriander, chopped

2 no – Roti

Salt To Taste

Turmeric

2tbsp – Eggless Mayonaise

1tbsp – Tomato Ketchup

Method

*In a non-stick pan, heat oil. Add mustard seeds, let it crackle and add whole cumin, saute for five seconds. Add chopped ginger, chopped chilli and saute further.

*Add chopped onion, capsicum. Saute till soft.

*Add powdered spices and mix it well. Add sauce and sprinkle water and mix well.

*Add soaked soya kheema, mix it well, toss in between if possible. Cook it for five minutes. Adjust seasonings and finish it with chopped coriander. Let it cool.

*Warm the roti a little. Apply mayonnaise inside.

*Put the soya kheema mixture in between the roti, horizontally spread. Drizzle with some mayonnaise and a little tomato ketchup. Roll it tight with the sides intact.

*You can have it as it is or grill the roll in a pan.

Walnut Banana Bread

Ingredients

1/2 cup – Sugar

1/2 cup – Brown sugar

1/3 cup – Canola oil or vegetable oil

1 cup – Mashed ripe banana (about 3 medium-sized bananas)

2 no – Eggs

1 1/2tsp – Vanilla extract

1 cup – Walnuts, in halves or large pieces

1 cup – Whole wheat flour

1/2 cup – All purpose flour

1tsp – Baking soda

1/2tsp – Salt

1/4tsp – Baking powder

Method

*Preheat the oven to 180 degree celsius. Grease and flour a 9 x 5 inch loaf pan, or coat it with non-stick cooking spray.

*In a large bowl, combine the sugar, brown sugar and oil and blend with a fork or whisk until smooth. Add the mashed banana, eggs and vanilla and stir or whisk again until completely

mixed. Stir in the walnuts. Set aside.

*In a separate bowl, combine the whole wheat flour, all purpose flour, baking soda, salt and baking powder. Stir them together for a minute, using a fork or whisk, so they are well-mixed.

*Add to the banana mixture and stir just until the wet and dry ingredients are thoroughly combined, with no streaks of unblended flour.

*Pour the batter into the prepared pan and spread it evenly. Bake about one hour, then test if done: A wooden skewer or sharp knife inserted into the centre of the loaf should come out clean, or with just a few moist crumbs on it, but no raw batter. If necessary, bake about five minutes longer.

*Remove from the oven and cool in the pan for about 15 minutes, then turn the loaf out and onto a rack cool to room temperature. Store in a sealed plastic bag or container. The bread can also be well-wrapped and frozen.

Blueberry Lemon Fool

Ingredients

300ml – Heavy whipped cream

4tbsp – Thick yogurt

3tbsp – Icing sugar

1 Pack – Del Monte blueberries

5tbsp – Sugar

1/2 cup – Water

1tbsp – Lemon zest

Method

*Add all the ingredients for the sauce in a pan and bring it to a boil. Simmer until it reaches a medium thick consistency.

*Take it off the heat and allow it to cool completely.

*Once that’s done, start with the yogurt mix. Whip the cream and add some icing sugar to it until stiff peaks rise up. Then, add the lemon zest and the yogurt and mix well.

*Take out two-thirds of the sauce mixture (reserving 1/3 for topping) and add it to the creamy yogurt mixture. Lightly swirl it with the spoon to make ripples. The fool mix is done!

*Gently scoop out the mix into serving glasses. Top it with the sauce and chill it for an hour before serving.

