Mother’s Day 2019: Take your mother to these places in Delhi and Mumbai for a delicious treat

Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of every May to honour motherhood and pay homage to mothers who always inspire us. So what better day than Mother’s Day, which is being celebrated on May 12 this year, to pamper her and shower her with your love and affection, and also treating her to good food, music and let her have a relaxing day.

Here are some options that you can explore, and take your mother to spend quality time with her.

New Delhi & NCR

Masala Grill

Masala Grill is offering 25 per cent off this Mother’s Day and you should definitely take your mum on a date here. Nothing can beat maa ke haath ka khana, but the dishes at this place will surely bring a smile on your mother’s face.

Where: 13, 14 Community Centre, Ashok Vihar Phase 2, New Delhi

When: May 12

Cost: Rs 550 plus taxes

Cafe Bokan

Cafe Bokan has come up with a drool-worthy Mother’s Day special platter that comes loaded with Red Velvet Cheesecake, Vanilla Fruit Double Layer Pastry with Cream Cheese Frosting and beautiful caramel decoration.

Where: Cafe Bokan, 36, Community Centre, East of Kailash, New Delhi

When: May 12

Banter

Take your mother to Banter, a new addition to Delhi’s list of restaurants. The place has a lovely decor that is full of pleasing colors, beautiful glass doors, and stellar flooring. We are sure your mother will have a lovely time here.

Where: Banter, 31- B, Pusa Road, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi

When: May 12

Cost: Rs 1,500 for two people

Gastronomica

Take your mother for a sumptuous lunch to Gastronomica and let her indulge as much as she likes because her food is on the house, woohoo! Yes, the restaurant is going that extra mile to let your mom have a day of pampering that she deserves.

Where: M-55, Second Floor, (Above Citibank ATM), M Block Market, Greater Kailash I, New Delhi

When: May 12

Cost: Rs 1500, Mother’s orders is on the house.

ERA

ERA has introduced a Mother’s Day special dessert which looks divine and delicious. This sweet delight comes loaded with dollops of chocolate and topped with a cream roll.

Where: H-36, Block H, Near Petrol Pump, Connaught Circus, Connaught Place, New Delhi

When: May 12

Cost: Free of Cost

Pullman

The exquisite spread here offers a plethora of options to choose from including dishes ranging from pan-Indian to global cuisines. Guests can choose from antipasti bar, salad counter, Indian section, Pan Asian station, hot nibbles on the wheels and the not-to-be-missed dessert counter. Let your mother enjoy herself!

Where: Pluck, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

When: May 12

Cost: Food Lover’s Brunch: Rs 2750 plus taxes per person

Kid’s Brunch: Rs 1250 plus taxes per person

Mumbai

Ministry of Crab

Ministry Of Crab, by award-winning chef and restaurateur Dharshan Munidasa, offers scrumptious meal options which include freshest ingredients and authentic spices from the land of serendipity – Sri Lanka. We are sure your mother will have a lovely time here.

Where: Ministry Of Crab, Zaveri House, Khar, Mumbai

When: May 12

Cost: Rs 1395 plus taxes