Mother’s Day 2019: Women talk about traditional recipes from their mother’s kitchen that they fail to master

I belong to a household where food has always been an important topic for discussion. There have been days when I have seen my mother restlessly tossing and turning in bed as she could not decide what she would cook for us the next morning. “It’s not cooking that takes time, it is more about deciding what to cook,” is something she often says.

While she tried to answer this question three times a day for 365 days, I often wondered about the recipe bank my mum had in her mind out of which she could not decide which one to pick.

Thanks to 2-minute noodles and easy-to-make options like oats and sandwiches, you no longer get to hear and see the cooker whistles, the noise of the mixer-grinder and the slow cooking of curries in the mornings. Remembering how there was a time when mothers could perfectly handle their career and give equal attention to their children, this Mother’s Day I decided to interact with some women who shared that one recipe that they inherited from their mothers, but are still far away from perfecting it.

Sarah Jacob, who works with a global non-profit organisation in New Delhi, recalls how she could never learn the Biscuit Pineapple Pudding that her mother learnt from her grandmother. “My grandmother tried it without any recipe book; she basically ‘invented’ her own version. My mom carried it forward, modifying it her way. I have seen her make it for Christmas. It’s basically layers of biscuits and pineapple slices with custard all over. But when I tried it, the biscuits got super soggy”, she said.

If you cook every day, you would also know how difficult it is to bring variety to your meal plan on a daily basis. But with hectic lifestyles and food delivery options, cooking has taken a back seat in some households among the youngsters – something our mothers have always taken pride in.

Bhavna Kalra, project manager with a software company in Sydney, who also has a popular Instagram blog where she posts pictures of food she cooks, says she hated bitter gourd (karela) as a child so never ate it even though her mother made really delicious stuffed karela, a popular north Indian recipe.

“Which is why I never really took the initiative to learn the recipe. Also, when I entered my teens I started getting acne on my face. These were the days when you relied on homemade remedies suggested by your elders. So my aunt once mentioned how the juice of karela was good for the skin, and I forced my mother to extract the juice for me without realising how bitter it would be. One sip and I was off karela forever. However, I have recently started developing a liking for the vegetable after I tried a really good version of it,” Kalra said.

Stuffed karela is basically a dry roast preparation with the stuffing made using ingredients like onion, garlic, ginger, dry spices. All the seeds of the karela are removed before it is stuffed with the mix after it is cooked until fried. Different regions in India have their version of this dish and is usually relished with roti or dal-chawal.

In India, every festival has a specific dish that is cooked on that particular day. One such festival is the month of Ramadan, during which the Muslim community observes a fast throughout the day and eat only after sunset prayers. Monisa Nadeem, a digital content producer based out of New Delhi, shares how her mother used to make chashni sewain (sugar syrup vermicelli) back home in Lucknow during Eid, which is celebrated at the end of the holy month.

“I’ve still not been able to get it right, simply because there is such a delicate ratio of sugar syrup involved in it! Since I was a kid, Eid has been associated with sewaiyan. I mean you can’t celebrate it without the sweet vermicelli. You’ll end up finding phirni and sweet toast, which is Shahi Tukda, in Lucknow but nowhere can you get that chashni sewain”, she added.

Similarly, Sonia Jha who is based out in Toronto misses the authentic Maithili cuisine that her mom used to cook in India. “The Rohu fish made in mustard curry or the roasted moong dal which used to be in a thick consistency garnished with freshly chopped onion, ginger, green chillies, a generous amount of lime juice and few drizzles of mustard oil. As my father was a navy officer me and my sister used to had army influence in our cooking. The only true blue Maithili cook that remains is my mother and sister-in-law”, she said.

With so many of us unable to master recipes from our mother’s kitchens, has cooking become a lost art, and will these native recipes get lost over the years as well? The use of indigenous ingredients to prepare traditional dishes has seen a decline as it requires more effort and time to prepare it. Also, with people moving away from their native places, understanding the essence, taste, flavours of regional dishes also suffer.

“It’s very important to learn from our elders because food is an art, it’ll die with generations if no one wants to keep it alive. The aroma and flavours of every dish are unique, depending on the hand that prepares it and we need to cherish it!”, says Nadeem.

While Kalra has a different opinion and says that cooking is not a lost art anymore because of social media a lot of people are influenced to cook at home. “And we are also finding a lot of people making native recipes thus trying to preserve a part of their culture and heritage. Foodwise we are in a very good space right now with so many restaurants and well-known chefs concentrating on regional and seasonal cuisine and bringing lesser known dishes”, she adds.