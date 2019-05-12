Mothers Day 2019: Whip up these easy desserts for your mother

Happy Mother’s Day 2019: Mother’s Day is here; a day she deserves to be pampered on. While there are several gifts that you can give her, and even places that you can take her to, how about surprising her by donning the chef’s hat and preparing some delicious treats for her?

To help you make her day sweeter, we have curated some easy and quick dessert recipes.

Eggless Chocolate and honey mousse by Corporate chef, Pawan Bisht at Verandah Moonshine

Ingredients

100g – dark unsweetened chocolate

1/2 cup – heavy whipping cream

6 tbsp – honey

3 – maraschino cherries

Method

* Place chocolate in a bowl over a double boiler on low heat.

* Stir chocolate until it melts. Then turn off the heat and let it stand.

* Beat the cream over ice till it forms a soft peak.

* Now add the melted chocolate and honey to the whipped cream and mix well.

* Let it settle down for at least 15-20 minutes.

* Take serving bowls and pour the chocolate mixture to it and put in the fridge for at least half an hour to settle down.

* Garnish with whipped cream and maraschino cherries.

Red Velvet Cake by Executive Chef, Gajender Singh at Bokan Cafe & Deck

Ingredient

1 1/2 cups – vegetable oil

2 – eggs

1 cup – buttermilk

1 tbsp – vinegar

1 tsp – vanilla

2 cups – granulated sugar

1 tbsp – unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tsp – salt

1 tsp – baking soda

2 1/2 cups – all-purpose flour

1 oz. – red food colouring

Method

* Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat 3, 8-inch round pans with nonstick spray. Cut parchment rounds to fit at the bottom of the pans. Place the parchment rounds in the pans and coat again with nonstick spray. Set aside.

* In the bowl of your stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment add the oil, eggs, buttermilk, vinegar, and vanilla. Mix on medium speed until combined. Add in the sugar and mix until incorporated.

* Next, add the cocoa powder, salt and baking soda, mixing on medium speed for 30 seconds, or until no lumps remain in the cocoa powder.

* Turn mixer to low and add in the flour and red food colouring. Mix until smooth, 30 seconds – 1 minute, scraping the sides of the bowl as necessary.

* Divide the batter equally into the 3 prepared pans.

* Bake for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean.

* Cool in pan for 10 minutes and then turn the cakes out onto a wire rack to cool completely.

* Frost as desired.

Mix berries brownie pizza by Executive chef, Naresh Chinni at The Drunken Botanist

Ingredient

180g – fudge brownie mix

50g – cream cheese, softened

20g – sugar

10g – blueberry

10g – blackberry

70g – fresh strawberries sliced

5g – raspberries

15 ml – chocolate syrup, for drizzling

15 ml – whipped cream

2g – mint, for garnish

4g – edible flowers

Method

* Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 15-inch pizza pan.

* Prepare brownie mix according to directions on the box. Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 20 minutes or until done. Remove from oven and cool.

* Beat cream cheese while adding strawberry, raspberry and sugar together in a bowl.

* Spread mixture over brownie crust. Arrange banana, strawberry slices, blueberry, blackberry and raspberry over cream cheese mixture.

* Drizzle with chocolate syrup. Add whipped cream on top and mint for garnish. To serve, slice and enjoy!

Molten Nutella cake by Corporate Chef , Vaibhav Bhargava at The Drunken Botanist

Ingredient

1 – egg

1 – egg yolk

30g – granulated white sugar

80g – Nutella spread

30g – all-purpose flour

Method

* Preheat oven to 425°F. In a stand mixer, add egg, egg yolk and sugar. Using whisk attachment, whisk on high speed until egg mixture more than doubles in volume and thickens (about 3 minutes).

* Thoroughly grease the insides of two (4 oz) ramekins with butter. Make sure you don’t miss any spots, especially along the bottom of the ramekin, otherwise the cakes won’t pop out properly.

* Lightly flour the inside of the ramekins. Turn ramekins upside down and hit a few times against the counter so that excess flour falls out.

* Add Nutella to a large mixing bowl. Warm it in the microwave for approximately 30-50 seconds.

* Add in the egg mixture and flour. Using a spatula, gently fold egg and flour into the Nutella until ingredients are mixed and batter is smooth and uniform.

* Pour batter evenly into the two ramekins. Place ramekins on a baking sheet and place into the middle section of the oven (do not place too high or too low of a position in the oven because it may lead to uneven cooking).

* Bake for approximately 11 minutes. Watch carefully. The top of the cakes should be just cooked but the middle of the cake should not be completely set.

* Let it cool in ramekins for about 3 minutes. Use a spatula and run around the edges of the cake to loosen it. Place your dessert plate, inverted, on top of the ramekin.

* Pressing the plate on top of the ramekin (with gloves as the ramekin should still be quite hot), very carefully and quickly, turn over so that the plate is now at the bottom and the ramekin is upside down. (You need to do this in one fluid motion, which may take some practice at first.

* Otherwise, the liquid lava filling will tumble out too quickly and break through the bottom layer of the cake. It’s still edible, but not quite as pretty.)

* Gently tap the upside-down ramekin to ensure cake has popped into the plate. Lift up the ramekin. Serve with fruit, ice cream, or chocolate sauce.