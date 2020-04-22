Revealed: The most searched recipe during lockdown

People are looking up new recipes to try at home during the lockdown. (Source: Getty Images) People are looking up new recipes to try at home during the lockdown. (Source: Getty Images)

People’s increasing interest in cooking during the lockdown is no secret. Of all recipes, banana bread, followed by homemade pizza were the most searched on Google in the past month.

As per a Google Trends report, people have looked up more recipes than at any other time in history in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, reported Daily Mail. Among the other top 10 recipes were French toast, chicken breasts, chocolate cake, carrot cake and the lately popular Dalgona coffee. For the uninitiated, this coffee, which has been going viral on social media, originated in South Korea. It is made by whipping equal portions of instant coffee powder, sugar and hot water till it becomes creamy, and then adding cold or hot milk to it.

Dinner recipes, on the other hand, included fried rice and spaghetti bolognese laced with minced beef.

Read| Here’s how you can make Sonam Kapoor’s chocolate walnut cake

Corroborating the trend, many Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor too have been experimenting with their culinary skills — from baking banana bread to healthy versions of cakes. Mira Kapoor recently baked a zucchini chocolate cake while Jahnvi Kapoor attempted a carrot cake recipe.

For those who cannot make a pizza dough could also try Neena Gupta hassle-free ‘desi’ pizza, with chapati for base.

Interestingly, among the most searched recipes — the third most-searched — was that of DIY hand sanitiser using aloe vera gel, especially after its shortage in the market.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd