Guess which Indian dish was most searched online by people in 2018-19

Biryani was the most popular Indian dish searched online by people in 2018-19, said a study. While North Indian food beat South Indian dishes in search numbers, Tandoori Chicken was the most expensive keyword, noted the study conducted by SEMrush, an online visibility management platform.

Indians searched Biryani on the Internet by 2,03,507 times beating the weight-gain myth related to this popular dish, mentioned the study.

The top three North Indian dishes searched during the period beginning January 2018 to March 2019 included Samosa, Tandoori Chicken and Butter Chicken. While Samosa was searched 199,600 times, Tandoori Chicken was searched 66,966.67 times followed by Butter Chicken at 65,266.67 times.

Interestingly, the top three dishes people cooked at home were Biryani, Butter Chicken and Samosa.

“Biryani is one food that binds Indians well. The food is loved by people from different regions including South, North, and East. West India too has its liking for Biryani and more people are developing appetite for the food in Mumbai and Pune. On the other hand, the popularity of North Indian food over South Indian dishes is also something that was surprising. What people love to cook at home also gives us an idea of how Indian homes are incorporating the different style of cooking, and recipes,” said Fernando Angulo, head of international partnership, SEMrush.

The study also revealed that the top three South Indian dishes were Idli, Masala Dosa, and Vada, with Idli searched 50,500 times, followed by Masala Dosa at 4,313.33. Vada was searched 35,753.33 times.

The search numbers also indicated that Tandoori Chicken was the most expensive food, with the study concluding that people considered Tandoori Chicken and Idli as healthiest food items.