Moringa flowers, fruits and leaves: Must-haves in the spring season

I have grown up in a Sindhi family where moringa is a royal food more than a super food. I have fond memories of swaanjhra (moringa flowers) being cooked as a special dish. Although not easily available in my hometown, we always had relatives, friends from various cities across India who would get us these flowers and its fruits (drumsticks as we know) as gifts. We always looked forward to meals cooked with moringa flowers. Thankfully, they are easily available in NCR.

Recently, my friend had posted a reel about moringa flowers cooked in yogurt-based curry. That’s a traditional Sindhi dish and that’s how I have seen my mom cook this wonderful bhaji. Also, recently, a friend gave me a moringa flower pickle made by him. With the addition of green chillies, garlic pods and some ginger shreds, I was bowled over by the flavours this pickle had. Coincidentally, in the same week, my parents visited us and got us some fresh moringa leaves from the tree they had planted a few years ago. So, as the spring had sprung, I had so many ways to bring moringa to my thaali.

Most of my thaalis are vegan and gluten-free. I use a lot of sourdough discard, lacto fermented pickles, fermented millet that we know as ambali and even kanji (a probiotic drink). While I try to bridge the gap between traditional wisdom and modern science through my workshops, I wonder if we have grown up eating mostly vegan food. It is now that people are being sensitised but a traditional Indian thaali has mostly been effortlessly vegan.

In this thaali, the moringa flowers curry is made by using vegan peanut curd; my mom loved its taste. The drumsticks and potatoes are simply cooked with usual spices like mustard seeds, cumin seeds, asafoetida, etc. Drumsticks are boiled in salted water to rule out any tart, raw or bitter flavours. The moringa roti here is made with the right use of sourdough discard and you can find many recipes of fermented millet rotis. Here, I have added loads of fresh moringa leaves and used sprouted finger millet flours freshly-ground at home.

MORINGA FLOWERS CURRY WITH GREEN PEAS

INGREDIENTS

· 1 cup boiled moringa flowers

· ½ cup boiled peas

· 2 medium onions finely chopped

· 2 medium tomatoes finely chopped (optional, as we are using curd)

· 1-2 green chillies finely chopped

· 1 inch ginger grated

· ½ tsp garam masala (I used Abana spices)

· ½ tsp turmeric powder

· 1 tsp coriander powder

· 4 tbsp vegan curd (you can use any curd)

· 2-3 tbsp cold-pressed mustard oil

· Rock salt to taste

METHOD

1. In a deep pan, heat oil and saute onions. As onions start to turn brown, add green chillies, ginger and allow it to cook.

2. Add chopped tomatoes, followed by turmeric powder, coriander powder and salt.

3. Once you see tomatoes are almost mushy, add curd on low flame, followed by boiled and drained moringa flowers and boiled peas. Cook the entire thing for almost 5 minutes with continuous stirring on medium flame.

4. Now add salt, mix it all and cook this curry for 10-12 minutes on low flame covered.

5. After 10 minutes you will see the flowers and peas are well cooked and have combined well with the gravy.

6. Reduce extra water (if any) by further cooking it on high heat.

7. Generously sprinkle garam masala and fresh coriander leaves before serving.

8. Always serve hot and enjoy with your sourdough fermented rotis and parathas.

Please note:

You need to thoroughly boil moringa flowers to reduce its bitterness.

They are easily available in the spring season and are a good source of vitamin A, a nutrient that can help boost the immune system and protect overall vision health. The flowers also contain calcium to strengthen bones, vitamin C to reduce inflammation, and some potassium, iron, and amino acids.

Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops and Sourdough Baking Workshops for all age groups.

