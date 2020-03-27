Why you should start your day with a moringa drink

Have you ever tried moringa? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Have you ever tried moringa? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Moringa is basically the leaf of the drumstick plant, which is abundantly grown in India. It is also easily available in powder form online and in grocery stores. But if you don’t trust packaged products when it comes to your health, then all you need to do is get your hands on some fresh moringa leaves, dry them under the sun and grind them to a powder. Every morning, pour some powder in a pan and boil it in water for a few minutes and enjoy moringa tea.

It is believed that in ancient times, moringa powder was used to treat and manage skin diseases and infections as it has antifungal, antiviral, antidepressant and anti-inflammatory properties. But over the years it graduated to being a popular superfood. It can also be used to aid weight loss and lower blood sugar levels in patients with diabetes by consuming it in tea or coffee and even incorporating in dishes.

Starting the day with moringa water or tea is ideal for health. Here are some reasons that might motivate you

* According to the book, How To Lose Back Fat by Cynthia Trainer, moringa tea has a weight-loss effects as its consumption leads to energy production instead of fat storage. The leaves are low-fat and nutrient-dense and can easily be viewed as an alternative to high-calorie foods.

* The moringa leaf extracts contain isothiocyanate and niaziminin, compounds that help stop arteries from thickening, which can cause blood pressure to rise.

* It contains antioxidant chlorogenic acid that is said to keep blood sugar levels in check.

* It contains vitamin C, which is responsible for strengthening the immune system.

* As it contains antioxidants, it may also help improve quality of your skin and hair, by fighting inflammation and oxidative stress in the body.

