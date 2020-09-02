scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 02, 2020
Monsoon special: Satiate your snack cravings with corn paneer samosas

Count on this easy recipe for a guaranteed good time on a rainy day!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 2, 2020 8:00:10 pm
Monsoons are not only synonymous with rains, but the season is also about enjoying chatpata flavours with a hot cuppa. While there are many recipes that can be enjoyed on a rainy day, there is nothing better than the good old samosa. If you would like to make your evening time a little more special with the season’s favourite corn and paneer, here is a samosa recipe that you may like to try.

The recipe for Corn Paneer Samosa was shared on chef Sanjeev Kapoor‘s Instagram page recently. Take a look and try it out to satiate your snack cravings.

Ingredients

½ cup – Sweet corn, boiled
½ cup – Grated paneer
1 – Small onion, finely chopped
2 – Green chillies, finely chopped
1 – Small capsicum, finely chopped
2 tbsp – Chopped coriander leaves
Salt to taste
½ cup – Grated processed cheese
2 tbsp – Red chilli flakes

Refined flour slurry
Samosa patti
Oil for deep frying

Method

*In a bowl, mix all the ingredients. Then add salt and red chilli flakes and mix.
*Fill samosa patti with the mixture stick the edges with the slurry.
*Deep fry in oil.
*Enjoy the hot samosas with chutney.

