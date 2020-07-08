This monsoon, snack away on delicious Maharashtrian alu vadis

Monsoon is a great time to eat locally-sourced produce. So if you are in the mood for a tasty, spicy snack that is also healthy, time to try alu vadi, a Maharashtrian and Gujarati delicacy that’s made specially in the monsoon season.
Check out this delicious recipe by Rekha Diwekar, often shares interesting recipes on her Instagram page. These rolls go best as a tea-time snack, either plain or with green chutney.
Take a look.
View this post on Instagram
Alu vadi (colocasia leaves, spicy preparation) Ingredients – colocasia leaves (for vadi) – 9 leaves besan 2 katoris rice flour – half katori Salt 1 tsp turmeric powder 1 tsp chilli powder two tsps dhana jeera powder 1 tsp tamarind (half of lemon size) jaggery same half of lemon size (depending upon the taste) sesame seeds 2 tsps Steps – – Wash leaves and dry them. – mix all the above mentioned ingredients to make paste (consistency should be such that you can spread it with hands on the leaves) – Take one leaf and spread the paste on the lighter colour side of the leaf. – Spread on two leaves and keep one on the top of other and roll as shown in the video. – Repeat this with remaining leaves. – Cook in the pressure cooker. – Allow to cool down. – Cut onto horizontal pieces. – Fry or give tadka with mustard seeds, turmeric powder and sesame seeds. Colocasia leaves are available in this season.Their are two varieties,one to make vegetable and other to make vadi. This amino acids ,vitamins,minerals rich spicy food is highly recommended in rainy season .In Aashhad and Shravan , when non vegetarian food is usually avoided,this is the best option.
Alu vadi (colocasia leaves, spicy preparation)
Ingredients
9 – Colocasia leaves or arbi ke patte or Alu (in Marathi) (for vadi)
2 cups – Besan
½ cup – Rice flour
1 tsp – Salt
1 tsp – Turmeric powder
2 tsp – Chilli powder
1 tsp – Dhania-jeera powder
½ lemon size – Tamarind
½ lemon size – Jaggery
2 tsp – Sesame seeds
ALSO READ | Bored of upma? Take a break with this Maharashtrian treat
Method
*Wash leaves and dry them.
*Mix all the other ingredients to make a paste (consistency should be such that you can spread it with hands on the leaves)
*Then take one leaf and spread the paste on the side with lighter colour.
*Spread on two leaves and keep one on the top of other and roll.
*Repeat this with remaining leaves.
*Cook in the pressure cooker.
*Allow to cool down.
*Cut onto horizontal pieces.
*Fry or give tadka with mustard seeds, turmeric powder and sesame seeds.
Pro tips
*Colocasia leaves are available in this season. Their are two varieties, one to make vegetable and other to make vadi.
*This amino acids, vitamins, and mineral-rich food is highly recommended in rainy season.
*In Aashad and Shravan, when non-vegetarian food is usually avoided, this is one of the best options, recommended Diwekar.
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.