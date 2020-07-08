This monsoon, snack away on delicious Maharashtrian alu vadis

Relish the best of monsoon with this easy snack. (Source: Rekha Diwekar/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Relish the best of monsoon with this easy snack. (Source: Rekha Diwekar/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Monsoon is a great time to eat locally-sourced produce. So if you are in the mood for a tasty, spicy snack that is also healthy, time to try alu vadi, a Maharashtrian and Gujarati delicacy that’s made specially in the monsoon season.

Check out this delicious recipe by Rekha Diwekar, often shares interesting recipes on her Instagram page. These rolls go best as a tea-time snack, either plain or with green chutney.

Alu vadi (colocasia leaves, spicy preparation)

Ingredients

9 – Colocasia leaves or arbi ke patte or Alu (in Marathi) (for vadi)

2 cups – Besan

½ cup – Rice flour

1 tsp – Salt

1 tsp – Turmeric powder

2 tsp – Chilli powder

1 tsp – Dhania-jeera powder

½ lemon size – Tamarind

½ lemon size – Jaggery

2 tsp – Sesame seeds

Method

*Wash leaves and dry them.

*Mix all the other ingredients to make a paste (consistency should be such that you can spread it with hands on the leaves)

*Then take one leaf and spread the paste on the side with lighter colour.

*Spread on two leaves and keep one on the top of other and roll.

*Repeat this with remaining leaves.

*Cook in the pressure cooker.

*Allow to cool down.

*Cut onto horizontal pieces.

*Fry or give tadka with mustard seeds, turmeric powder and sesame seeds.

Pro tips

*Colocasia leaves are available in this season. Their are two varieties, one to make vegetable and other to make vadi.

*This amino acids, vitamins, and mineral-rich food is highly recommended in rainy season.

*In Aashad and Shravan, when non-vegetarian food is usually avoided, this is one of the best options, recommended Diwekar.

