Looking for a tasty monsoon snack? Try Sanjeev Kapoor’s kurkure paneer

Kurkure paneer snack by chef Sanjeev Kapoor. (Source: sanjeevkapoor/Instagram) Kurkure paneer snack by chef Sanjeev Kapoor. (Source: sanjeevkapoor/Instagram)

Monsoons are incomplete without a hot cup of tea or coffee and some crunchy and yummy snacks as you enjoy the rains. And if you are bored of the usual snacks available at home, here is your chance to experiment. We bring you a simple and quick recipe called Kurkure Paneer by chef Sanjeev Kapoor who recently shared the recipe on Instagram.

The celebrity chef captioned the recipe video, “…a perfect reason to cherish the monsoon season with this spicy, crunchy, oh-so-lovely snack!” And indeed the dish looks quite appetising, so why not try it?

Ingredients

4-5 – Dried red chillies

1 inch – Ginger

6-7 Garlic gloves

1 tbsp – Coriander seeds

10-12 – Black peppercorns

Water

1 tbsp – Yogurt

1 tbsp – Lemon juice

2 tbsp – Rice flour

Salt to taste

200 gm – Cottage cheese or paneer

1 cup – Roasted vermicelli

Method

* In a blender, add red chillies, ginger, garlic cloves, coriander seeds, black pepper. Add sufficient water and blend the ingredients well.

* Empty the paste in a bowl. Add yogurt and lemon juice to it. Now add some rice flour and salt. Mix well with a spoon.

* As you mix, add some water so that the paste is neither too thick nor too runny. Set aside.

* Take some paneer and slice it into small cubes.

* Dip each cube of paneer into the bowl of paste made earlier to give a coating.

* Take some roasted vermicelli, crumbled into small pieces. After coating the paneer cubes, put them one by one in the bowl of vermicelli so that it forms another coating.

* Heat oil in a pan and deep fry the paneer cubes. Your kurkure paneer is ready.

