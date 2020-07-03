Monsoon recipes: Make these easy chai time snacks today

Here are some interesting chai time snacks that you should try this monsoon. (Source: Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi/Tata Sky Cooking) Here are some interesting chai time snacks that you should try this monsoon. (Source: Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi/Tata Sky Cooking)

How about welcoming the weekend in a flavoursome way with snacks that are not only filling, but also easy to make? So get ready to experiment with your culinary skills with these monsoon recipes from chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, Tata Sky Cooking expert. The recipes use seasonal and local ingredients that are sure to brighten your day while adding that tangy and chatpata flavours to your chai time.

Are your taste buds already watering? Check out these snacks recipes now.

Pizza Sev Puri

Prep time: 15-20 minutes

Cook time: 5-10 minutes

Serve: 3-4

Ingredients

1 cup – Tomato sauce

½ cup – Onion, chopped

1 tbsp – Assorted bell peppers – Green, Yellow, Red

1 tsp – Red chilly flakes

1 tsp – Mixed herbs

1 tbsp – Coriander leaves, chopped

4 tbsp – Butter

12 – Cocktail pizza base

1 cup – Cheese

½ cup – Green chutney

1 cup – Sev

Coriander sprig for garnishing

Salt to taste

Method

*In a bowl, add tomato sauce, chopped onion, assorted bell peppers, chilly flakes and herbs. Mix well.

*Add chopped coriander leaves and salt. Keep it aside.

*Heat a non-stick pan, add butter and lightly sauté pizza base until they turn light brown.

*Transfer pizza base to a plate and spread salsa sauce on top, and add chilly flakes, mixed herbs and cheese.

*Heat butter on same pan and place base on it. Cover with lid and cook on low flame till the cheese melts.

*Take out in serving plates, add green chutney and sev on top of it.

*Garnish with coriander leaves, sprinkle some chilly flakes and serve.

Popcorn Chilly Paneer

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20-25 minutes

Serve: 2-3

Ingredients

250g – Paneer

2 tsp – Red chilli powder

1 tsp – Black pepper crush

2 tsp – Soya sauce

1 tbsp – Red chilli sauce

2 – Green chillies, chopped

1 cup – Flour

½ cup – Corn flour

1 cup – Bread crumbs

Salt to taste

Water as required

For Sauce

2 tbsp – Oil

1 tbsp – Ginger, chopped

1 tbsp – Garlic, chopped

2-3 – Green chillies, chopped

1 tbsp – Celery, chopped

2-3 – White onion slice (spring onion)

150g – Dry small round red chillies

1 tsp – Black pepper powder

Salt to taste

1 tbsp – Coriander, chopped

1 tbsp – Spring onion, chopped

Method

*In mixing bowl, take paneer cubes. Add red chilli powder, black pepper crush, soya sauce, red chilli sauce, chopped green chillies chopped and salt. Mix well and keep aside.

*Take flour in one plate and bread crumbs in another plate.

*Make slurry in bowl with the help of corn starch and some water.

*Dip paneer cubes into the flour, coat, then dip in to the slurry and coat well with bread crumbs.

*Refrigerate coated paneer cubes for 10-15 min.

*Heat oil in pan and fry the coated paneer cubes in medium hot oil until they turn crisp and slight golden in colour. Keep aside.

*In another sauce pan, put oil, add ginger, garlic, celery, sauté for a minute, Then add white onion, round chillies, salt, pepper, spring onion, coriander and fried paneer.

*Toss them well, take out in a serving plate and garnish with spring onion and serve hot.

Cheesy Grilled Bhutta

Prep time: 5-10 minutes

Cook time: 10-15 minutes

Serve: 2-3

Ingredients

1 – Fresh corn cob

1 tbsp – Oil

¼ cup – Tomato ketchup

1 tsp – Crushed black pepper

1 tbsp – Lemon juice

4 – Cheese slices

2 tbsp – Butter

2 tsp – Mix herbs

1 tsp – Chilli flakes

Method

*Cut the corn in half.

*Heat oil in a grill pan and place the corn cob over the pan and grill them.

*When corn is grilled well, add salt, brush tomato ketchup, sprinkle black pepper crush, mix herbs, lemon juice, cheese slice cut in to half and place over it.

*Brush butter then sprinkle remaining mix herbs and chilli flakes.

*Serve hot.

