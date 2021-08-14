Monsoon recipes: 3 delicious coffee drinks you can prepare at home

August 14, 2021 2:30:39 pm
The monsoons have already made their presence felt and and wouldn’t it be perfect if you could have a cup of freshly brewed hot coffee to accompany you while it rains outside? Indeed!
While sometimes a coffee shot can give you that kick when the cool monsoon breeze forces you to lay back a little while more. There are moments when a cup of Java is the perfect accompaniment to spicy, crunchy snacks on a lazy monsoon evening.
So go ahead, and prepare these simple yet delicious coffee recipes at home and enjoy the weather, courtesy of Rage Coffee.
Hot Coffee and Chocolate Passion
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons coffee granules
1 cup of warm milk
1 tablespoon of cocoa powder
½ bar of melted chocolate
A pinch of cinnamon
Sugar (to taste)
Method: Mix all the above-mentioned ingredients and make sure there are no lumps.
Minty Twist
Ingredients:
1 cup strong freshly brewed coffee (coffee granules + hot water)
1 cup milk
1 tablespoon sugar
5 to 8 sprigs of mint
5 to 10 cubes of ice
Method: First, muddle mint and sugar in a shaker. Then add ice, coffee, and milk. Shake it lightly to mix all the ingredients. Pour the mixture into a glass and garnish with some more fresh mint. Voila!
Coffee Banana Shake Without Sugar
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons coffee granules
1 banana
1 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
5 ice cubes
Few chocolate chips, to garnish
Method: Mix all ingredients in a blender until smooth. Pour it in a glass, top it with chocolate chips, and slurp.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-