Saturday, August 14, 2021
Monsoon recipes: 3 delicious coffee drinks you can prepare at home

Enjoy a few ambrosial coffees with a twist in this beautiful monsoon weather, here are a few recipes for you to enjoy.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 14, 2021 2:30:39 pm
Coffee, recipesExquisite recipes of coffee in this monsoon. (source:PR handout)

The monsoons have already made their presence felt and and wouldn’t it be perfect if you could have a cup of freshly brewed hot coffee to accompany you while it rains outside? Indeed!

While sometimes a coffee shot can give you that kick when the cool monsoon breeze forces you to lay back a little while more. There are moments when a cup of Java is the perfect accompaniment to spicy, crunchy snacks on a lazy monsoon evening.

So go ahead, and prepare these simple yet delicious coffee recipes at home and enjoy the weather, courtesy of Rage Coffee.

Hot Coffee and Chocolate Passion

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Coffee, chocolate Hot coffee, with chocolate essence. (source-PR handout)

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons coffee granules
1 cup of warm milk
1 tablespoon of cocoa powder
½ bar of melted chocolate
A pinch of cinnamon
Sugar (to taste)

Method: Mix all the above-mentioned ingredients and make sure there are no lumps.

Minty Twist

Ingredients:

1 cup strong freshly brewed coffee (coffee granules + hot water)
1 cup milk
1 tablespoon sugar
5 to 8 sprigs of mint
5 to 10 cubes of ice

Method: First, muddle mint and sugar in a shaker. Then add ice, coffee, and milk. Shake it lightly to mix all the ingredients. Pour the mixture into a glass and garnish with some more fresh mint. Voila!

Coffee Banana Shake Without Sugar

Coffee banana shake without sugar. (source:PR handout)

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons coffee granules
1 banana
1 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
5 ice cubes
Few chocolate chips, to garnish

Method: Mix all ingredients in a blender until smooth. Pour it in a glass, top it with chocolate chips, and slurp.

