Monsoon recipes: 3 delicious coffee drinks you can prepare at home

The monsoons have already made their presence felt and and wouldn’t it be perfect if you could have a cup of freshly brewed hot coffee to accompany you while it rains outside? Indeed!

While sometimes a coffee shot can give you that kick when the cool monsoon breeze forces you to lay back a little while more. There are moments when a cup of Java is the perfect accompaniment to spicy, crunchy snacks on a lazy monsoon evening.

So go ahead, and prepare these simple yet delicious coffee recipes at home and enjoy the weather.

Hot Coffee and Chocolate Passion

Hot coffee, with chocolate essence.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons coffee granules

1 cup of warm milk

1 tablespoon of cocoa powder

½ bar of melted chocolate

A pinch of cinnamon

Sugar (to taste)

Method: Mix all the above-mentioned ingredients and make sure there are no lumps.

Minty Twist

Ingredients:

1 cup strong freshly brewed coffee (coffee granules + hot water)

1 cup milk

1 tablespoon sugar

5 to 8 sprigs of mint

5 to 10 cubes of ice

Method: First, muddle mint and sugar in a shaker. Then add ice, coffee, and milk. Shake it lightly to mix all the ingredients. Pour the mixture into a glass and garnish with some more fresh mint. Voila!

Coffee Banana Shake Without Sugar

Coffee banana shake without sugar.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons coffee granules

1 banana

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

5 ice cubes

Few chocolate chips, to garnish

Method: Mix all ingredients in a blender until smooth. Pour it in a glass, top it with chocolate chips, and slurp.