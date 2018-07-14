Monsoon munchies: 7 quick food items to cook in the rainy season

What are you cooking this time around on a rainy day? (Source: Getty Images) What are you cooking this time around on a rainy day? (Source: Getty Images)

As you sit by the window sill and admire the rain drops falling on the glass pane, the beauty of the season engulfs you. But, doesn’t it also leave you with a pang of hunger for something salty, crispy and tasty? Wondering what to cook that doesn’t take too much time or effort? Fret not. Here’s help.

From pakoda to vada pav and chatpata chaat, there are many quick bites that can save your day this monsoon. After all, hot delicacies are the season’s demand. Aren’t they? Here are seven such special dishes you can try next time you feel hungry and don’t want to end up with too much hassle in the kitchen.

Samosas

With a crunchy layer outside and soft, mashed potato filling inside, samosas are the perfect snack for a rainy evening.

Watch the recipe here.

Pakodas or Bhajias

This popular tea-time snack is the go-to food item during monsoons. Not just mashed potato, there are many varieties in which it comes in — right from paneer to onions, chillies, soya, noodles, rice, bread and meat! It is served with tomato ketchup or coconut chutney.

Watch the recipe here.

Hot Jalebis

A sweet dish with a sugary syrup, it is made by deep frying maida flour batter in circular shapes that has a chewy flavour. Crispy, crunchy and juicy, jalebi can also be eaten with curd or rabri.

Watch the recipe here.

Vada Pav

Native to the state of Maharashtra, vada pav is a dish that has a deep fried potato dumpling placed inside a bread bun sliced almost in half.

Watch the recipe here.

Crispy Corn

An appetizer before the main course, or just an evening snack, crispy corn is the perfect way to rewind on a rainy day.

Watch the recipe here.

Masala Chicken Wings

What if there was an Indian take on the classic American chicken wings? These spicy baked wings can offer quite a lot of flavour and essence for the monsoon season.

Watch the recipe here.

Egg Chop

Easy to make, it is a healthy dish that will fill your tummy instantly. Boiled eggs are covered with bread and potato mixture in this tiffin-time snack.

Watch the recipe here.

So, what are you planning to cook this time around on a rainy day? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

