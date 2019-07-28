Monsoon Munchies

Almond Crepes

Ingredients

Advertising

Almonds… 100 gms

Ragi/wheat/rice flour… 160 gms

Jaggery… 160 gms

Vanilla/cinnamon/saunf (optional)

Method

Soak and remove the peels and grind the almonds into a paste. Mix jaggery into a smooth paste and add the other ingredients. Mix into a cake batter consistency and make crepes. This is an ideal monsoon breakfast.

Stuffed Capsicum

Ingredients

Potatoes… 4

Peanuts… 60 gms

Coriander… one bunch

Coriander seeds… 2 spoons

Capsicum… 4

Amchur powder to taste

Salt and chilli to taste

Method

Advertising

Steam the capsicum after removing the seeds. Steam potatoes and mash. Roast the coriander seeds and add to this mix. Also add finely chopped coriander leaves, roasted and crushed peanuts. Add amchur powder, salt, chilli and mix. Stuff the steamed and deseeded capsicum and serve with a seasoning of crushed peanuts.

For Green Samosa

Take the same mixture of stuffed capsicum and instead of using capsicum, wrap the mixture in arbi leaf or spinach leaf. Steam in a steamer for five minutes. Serve with mint chutney.

Pumpkin/Ghiya kebabs

Ingredients

Pumpkin… 100 gms

Besan/makki atta… 80 to 100 gms

Peanut butter… 30 gms (optional)

Sponge gourd… 30 gms (optional)

Beans… 30 gms (optional)

Carrots… 50 gms (optional)

Cumin powder for seasoning

Method

Grate the sponge gourd and add to makki atta/besan with ginger and chopped coriander and cumin powder seasoning. Add the other vegetables. Make into small kebabs and put in a steamer. Will be ready in 20 minutes.

The recipes are by Moonstar Doad, a nature cure and health educator and plant-based recipe creator, who runs Parshada, a community space in Sector 18, Chandigarh

Masala Shikanjvi

Ingredients

Fresh mint leaves… 8 to 10

Salt… 1/4 spoon

Lemon juice… 15 ml

Sugar syrup… 15 ml

Chaat masala… a pinch

Method

Mix everything and top with water and ice. It is a perfect drink and replete with vitamin C.

Aloo Bun Tikki

Ingredients

Fresh bun

Lachha onions

Boiled potatoes… 1 kg

Boiled chana dal… 100 gms

Amchur powder… 1/2 tbsp

Fresh coriander… 50 gms

Garam Masala… 1/2 tbsp

Salt … 1/2 tbsp

Jeera powder… 1 tbsp

Green chillies… 3 to 4 pieces

Homemade green chutney: Made with fresh coriander, mint, garlic and salt.

Homemade imli chutney: Made with gur, sugar and fresh imli.

Method

Chana dal is cooked with all the above-mentioned masalas in pure desi ghee.

Chana dal and potatoes are then combined and deep-fried in desi ghee.

The patty is placed in the hot bun. Also spread green chutney and imli chutney with some lachha onions.

The recipes are by Rahat Tandan of Hall Gate, Taste of Amritsar, Chandigarh

Hand Torn Buratta

Ingredients

Buratta cheese… 200 gms

Miso paste… 50 gms

Green tomato… 500 gms

Green chilli… 40 gms

Coriander… 50 gms

White wine vinegar… 100 ml

Jaggery… 100 gms

Ginger… 20 gms

Salt… 20 gms

Olive oil… 10 gms

Black pepper… 10 gms

Rocket leaves… 250 gms

Curry leaves ciabatta… 500 gms

Method

In pan, add water, jaggery, salt, whole green chili, butter, ginger, coriander and green tomato.

Cover with lid and cook on medium heat for 20-25 minutes to make green tomato chunda.

Lightly toast the curry leave ciabatta and apply olive oil on it.

Cut the buratta cheese into two and season with salt and pepper. Serve with tomato chunda. Garnish with olive oil and serve cold.

Edamame and Wasabi Hummus

Ingredients

Edamame beans… 1.5 kg

Wasabi… 10 gms

Tahina… 50 gms

Lemon juice… 30 ml

Jeera… 10 gms

Olive oil… 100 ml

Red radish… 100 gms

Garlic… 20 gms

Kahakra… 200 gms

Flax seeds… 100 gms

Method

In a blender, put edamame beans, garlic, tahina paste, jeera powder, wasabi, lemon juice and olive oil and blend all the ingredients to make a smooth paste.

Serve the hummus with kakhara and marinated radish.

Garnish with flax seeds and olive oil.

Advertising

The recipes are by Chef Rajat Chandna of Alila Fort Bishangarh