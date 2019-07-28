Monsoon Munchies

Almond Crepes
Ingredients
Almonds… 100 gms
Ragi/wheat/rice flour… 160 gms
Jaggery… 160 gms
Vanilla/cinnamon/saunf (optional)
Method
Soak and remove the peels and grind the almonds into a paste. Mix jaggery into a smooth paste and add the other ingredients. Mix into a cake batter consistency and make crepes. This is an ideal monsoon breakfast.
Stuffed Capsicum
Ingredients
Potatoes… 4
Peanuts… 60 gms
Coriander… one bunch
Coriander seeds… 2 spoons
Capsicum… 4
Amchur powder to taste
Salt and chilli to taste
Method
Steam the capsicum after removing the seeds. Steam potatoes and mash. Roast the coriander seeds and add to this mix. Also add finely chopped coriander leaves, roasted and crushed peanuts. Add amchur powder, salt, chilli and mix. Stuff the steamed and deseeded capsicum and serve with a seasoning of crushed peanuts.
For Green Samosa
Take the same mixture of stuffed capsicum and instead of using capsicum, wrap the mixture in arbi leaf or spinach leaf. Steam in a steamer for five minutes. Serve with mint chutney.
Pumpkin/Ghiya kebabs
Ingredients
Pumpkin… 100 gms
Besan/makki atta… 80 to 100 gms
Peanut butter… 30 gms (optional)
Sponge gourd… 30 gms (optional)
Beans… 30 gms (optional)
Carrots… 50 gms (optional)
Cumin powder for seasoning
Method
Grate the sponge gourd and add to makki atta/besan with ginger and chopped coriander and cumin powder seasoning. Add the other vegetables. Make into small kebabs and put in a steamer. Will be ready in 20 minutes.
The recipes are by Moonstar Doad, a nature cure and health educator and plant-based recipe creator, who runs Parshada, a community space in Sector 18, Chandigarh
Masala Shikanjvi
Ingredients
Fresh mint leaves… 8 to 10
Salt… 1/4 spoon
Lemon juice… 15 ml
Sugar syrup… 15 ml
Chaat masala… a pinch
Method
Mix everything and top with water and ice. It is a perfect drink and replete with vitamin C.
Aloo Bun Tikki
Ingredients
Fresh bun
Lachha onions
Boiled potatoes… 1 kg
Boiled chana dal… 100 gms
Amchur powder… 1/2 tbsp
Fresh coriander… 50 gms
Garam Masala… 1/2 tbsp
Salt … 1/2 tbsp
Jeera powder… 1 tbsp
Green chillies… 3 to 4 pieces
Homemade green chutney: Made with fresh coriander, mint, garlic and salt.
Homemade imli chutney: Made with gur, sugar and fresh imli.
Method
Chana dal is cooked with all the above-mentioned masalas in pure desi ghee.
Chana dal and potatoes are then combined and deep-fried in desi ghee.
The patty is placed in the hot bun. Also spread green chutney and imli chutney with some lachha onions.
The recipes are by Rahat Tandan of Hall Gate, Taste of Amritsar, Chandigarh
Hand Torn Buratta
Ingredients
Buratta cheese… 200 gms
Miso paste… 50 gms
Green tomato… 500 gms
Green chilli… 40 gms
Coriander… 50 gms
White wine vinegar… 100 ml
Jaggery… 100 gms
Ginger… 20 gms
Salt… 20 gms
Olive oil… 10 gms
Black pepper… 10 gms
Rocket leaves… 250 gms
Curry leaves ciabatta… 500 gms
Method
In pan, add water, jaggery, salt, whole green chili, butter, ginger, coriander and green tomato.
Cover with lid and cook on medium heat for 20-25 minutes to make green tomato chunda.
Lightly toast the curry leave ciabatta and apply olive oil on it.
Cut the buratta cheese into two and season with salt and pepper. Serve with tomato chunda. Garnish with olive oil and serve cold.
Edamame and Wasabi Hummus
Ingredients
Edamame beans… 1.5 kg
Wasabi… 10 gms
Tahina… 50 gms
Lemon juice… 30 ml
Jeera… 10 gms
Olive oil… 100 ml
Red radish… 100 gms
Garlic… 20 gms
Kahakra… 200 gms
Flax seeds… 100 gms
Method
In a blender, put edamame beans, garlic, tahina paste, jeera powder, wasabi, lemon juice and olive oil and blend all the ingredients to make a smooth paste.
Serve the hummus with kakhara and marinated radish.
Garnish with flax seeds and olive oil.
The recipes are by Chef Rajat Chandna of Alila Fort Bishangarh