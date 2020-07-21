Ayurvedic recipe: Keep seasonal flu away with this simple kadha

Keep yourself away from seasonal ailments with this easy kadha recipe for immunity. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Keep yourself away from seasonal ailments with this easy kadha recipe for immunity. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

With so many immunity-boosting kadha recipes available at the click of a button, it can get confusing. So if you too have been wondering about the combination that might work best for you, you are at the right place. Given that the monsoon season brings a host of seasonal health issues, one needs to ensure they are packing their day with immunity-boosting concoctions.

Here is a simple recipe from aspiring Ayurvedic chef Amrita Kaur. Here’s what she had to say on Instagram.

“I made a kadha using eight ingredients — mulethi, cinnamon, black pepper, cloves, ginger, haldi, ajwain and tulsi but feel free to go intuitive about it. Add spices that feel right for the day,” she said.

Here’s the recipe

Ingredients

Mulethi

Cinnamon

Black pepper

Cloves

Ginger

Haldi

Ajwain

Tulsi

Method

*If you are making one cup of kadha, boil at least 2-3 cups of water with the spices, herbs of your choice for 10-12 minutes.

*Strain and sip while it is still warm.

Here are some benefits

“Different spices have different benefits. I’d always add mulethi when I feel my throat is gone. Vata balancing spices like ajwain, cinnamon and cloves do really well in monsoon. Low digestive fire issues can be taken care with ginger and a little bit of fresh or dry haldi,” said Kaur.

However, if you experience acidity or have too much heat in the body, kadha is not recommended, added Kaur.

