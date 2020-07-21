Ayurvedic recipe: Keep seasonal flu away with this simple kadha

With so many immunity-boosting kadha recipes available at the click of a button, it can get confusing. So if you too have been wondering about the combination that might work best for you, you are at the right place. Given that the monsoon season brings a host of seasonal health issues, one needs to ensure they are packing their day with immunity-boosting concoctions.
Here is a simple recipe from aspiring Ayurvedic chef Amrita Kaur. Here’s what she had to say on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
I made a kadha using 8 ingredients – Mulethi, Cinnamon, Black pepper, Cloves, Ginger, Haldi, Ajwain & Tulsi but feel free to go intuitive abt it. Add spices that feels right for the day. Method is simple – If you are making 1 cup of kadha at least boil 2-3 cups of water with spices, herbs of your choice for 10-12 min at least. Strain and sip while it is still warm. Diff spices have diff roles. I’d always add mulethi when I feel my throat is gone. Vata balancing spices like ajwain, cinnamon, cloves do really well in monsoon. Low digestive fire issues can be taken care with ginger & a little bit of fresh or dry haldi with its is like mom’s hug. Don’t have kadha if you already feeling acidity or have too much heat in the body. Goshh I feel such dadi ma types giving gyaan on kadha 👵🏻 But what is true is true! Happy Varsha Ritu ✨
“I made a kadha using eight ingredients — mulethi, cinnamon, black pepper, cloves, ginger, haldi, ajwain and tulsi but feel free to go intuitive about it. Add spices that feel right for the day,” she said.
Here’s the recipe
Ingredients
Mulethi
Cinnamon
Black pepper
Cloves
Ginger
Haldi
Ajwain
Tulsi
ALSO READ | Immunity-boosting kadha: Covid-19 survivor shares recipe that helped her
Method
*If you are making one cup of kadha, boil at least 2-3 cups of water with the spices, herbs of your choice for 10-12 minutes.
*Strain and sip while it is still warm.
Here are some benefits
“Different spices have different benefits. I’d always add mulethi when I feel my throat is gone. Vata balancing spices like ajwain, cinnamon and cloves do really well in monsoon. Low digestive fire issues can be taken care with ginger and a little bit of fresh or dry haldi,” said Kaur.
However, if you experience acidity or have too much heat in the body, kadha is not recommended, added Kaur.
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.