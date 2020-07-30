Monsoon special: Enjoy crispy bread patties today

Try making these delicious bread cutlets. (Source: Archanas Kitchen/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Try making these delicious bread cutlets. (Source: Archanas Kitchen/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

A hot cup of tea and munchies make for the perfect combination on a rainy day. So why not enjoy the season with something delicious? While pakore are what come to mind, how about trying sesame bread patties or cutlets today? The mouth-watering snack can easily satiate your hunger pangs too!

Archana Doshi from Archanas Kitchen recently shared the delectable recipe on Instagram.

Take a look.

Ingredients

1 – Crusty bread log

4 tbsp – Hung curd (Greek yogurt)

1 – Onion, finely chopped

3 – Green chillies, finely chopped

1 tsp – Black sesame seeds

3 tbsp – Sesame seeds (Til seeds)

½ tsp – Sugar

½ tsp – Red chilli powder

1 tbsp – Corn flour

Salt, to taste

Sunflower oil for shallow frying

Method

*Trim the sides of the bread slices. Dip around 10 of them in water for a few second and then immediately squeeze out as much water as possible.

*Now take a bowl and mix the soggy bread with remaining slices. Mash to make a soggy dough.

*To this, add hung curd, finely chopped onions and green chillies and mix well. Sprinkle the black and white sesame seeds, sugar, red chilli powder, salt and cornflour. Mix till it forms a mixture that is wet, but can be handled.

*Let the mixture rest for 10-15. Then divide it into 12-14 equal parts and shape them into small cutlets. Grease your palms a bit so that the batter doesn’t stick.

*The cutlets shouldn’t be too thick as they then take longer to cook, and also absorb more oil. Make them thin enough to cook easily and also hold shape.

*Preheat a skillet on medium heat. Place the cutlets on the skillet, drizzle some oil on the top and cook them evenly until golden brown and crisp on both sides.

*Once done, remove the cutlets and place them on kitchen paper to drain excess oil.

*Serve the cutlets along with lime wedges, tomato ketchup or salad.

