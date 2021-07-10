Monsoon diet: Your perfect guide to healthy eating is here

Monsoon is all about enjoying the weather with some warm-spicy snacks. But deep within we all realise that these snacks are fried, oily and unhealthy. So what if we told you that it is extremely simple to lead a healthy lifestyle with the right food choices?

It’s all about having at least one healthy meal in proportionate to the rest of your meals. It’s important to understand that temptations for junk, fried food and desserts pay timely visits, and it’s okay to have only a few cheat days. Good health is a product of discipline, so having a solid pattern in your daily meals can save you from the mess. One such trick is to squeeze small amounts of fruits into your daily meals.

Here are some healthy fruit recipes to opt for, as suggested by Grow with Kimaye, INI Farms

The kick-starters: Go for healthy breakfast options, always. When you start your day on a healthier note your body will feel much fresh and lighter.

Oats and more – Oats are one of the most favoured breakfast recipes for their quick and easy to cook nature. But, why go for plain oats when you can turn them into a nutritious fruit meal instead? Oats make a wonderful breakfast when combined with fruit toppings of your choice Sliced bananas, blueberries and dry fruits like dates, cashews and almonds go well with the combination of oats and milk. Not only do these fruits add to the taste, but they make it a full-fledged healthy meal that can sustain you for long work hours.

Pancakes – While banana pancakes are a must-try, did you know you can also add additional fruits to the recipe? With the overall ingredients remaining the same, you can add fresh blueberries either into the batter or directly over the pan. The moistened flavour of blueberries blends well with the mixture giving it a heavenly flavour!

Go mild at noon: Afternoons may be a little tight, so a quick smoothie works best to keep you satiated.

Apple and avocado smoothie – Their soothing elements and nutritional benefits make it a perfect combination on lazy monsoon noon. Ingredients – 1 avocado, 2 medium-sized apples, a banana (optional). Chop the fruits in small pieces before blending them into a smooth paste with milk, soy milk or even coconut water.

Cherry or raspberry smoothie – A smooth textured delightful blend of frozen cherries, or raspberries along with yoghurt, milk and ice. This combination is quick to make without a bit of a hassle. Add a drop of honey as per your taste. Ingredients – 300g of cherries or raspberries, 200g yoghurt, 1 cup chilled milk and 1 spoon honey (optional). Top them with arils or chia seeds!

Easy with evenings: The evening is an ideal snack time, so have a bite of that dessert you’ve been eyeing, or those spicy monsoon snacks your mom made for you. However, there is always a healthier alternative:

Fruit chaat – Pick all your favourite sweet fruits, chop them in a bowl and sprinkle salt and pepper evenly. Fruit chat is that quick option to soothe your hunger, however, it’s good to consume fruits earlier in the evening than later.

When you consciously make great healthy decisions, you can have cheat days minus the guilt. The key is to have at least one meal that serves you with your daily value of necessary nutrients. Sticking to a balanced diet may help in monitoring your food habits and save you from the guilt of overeating and making poor health choices. A healthy lifestyle can be as simple as this, it depends on the balance you choose to bring.