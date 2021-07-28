scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Monsoon snacking: Enjoy this guilt-free, tasty sprout bhel today

This simple recipe will satiate your taste buds

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2021 3:00:17 pm
healthy recipes, healthy eating, making healthy recipes at home, monsoon cravings, tasty food, sprout bhel recipe, making sprout bhel at home, indian express newsWould you like to try this? (Representational image/Getty)

In the rainy weather, it is natural to have food cravings. But it is also important to be mindful of what you put on the plate. Healthy eating does not mean the absence of taste, but the presence of essential nutrients which can please your taste buds and also boost your immunity.

So, while you sit down to enjoy the monsoon season, here is a delicious recipe from the kitchen of fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, featuring sprouts.

Ingredients:

– 1 and ½ cup of moong sprouts
– ½ cup of boiled sweet potato
– 2 tbsp of finely-chopped onions
– 2 tbsp of finely-chopped tomatoes
– 1 tbsp of finely-chopped coriander
– 2 tsp of mint chutney
– 1 tsp of tamarind chutney
– Rock salt to taste
– Baked sev, as per your liking

Method:

* Add all ingredients together and mix well.
* Top it with baked sev as per your liking.

Would you like to try this today?

