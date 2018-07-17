Monsoon snacks craving: Whip up this spinach and corn sandwich recipe in no time

Monsoon is the perfect time to much on corns. (Source: Getty Images) Monsoon is the perfect time to much on corns. (Source: Getty Images)

Monsoon is here and the sound of rain makes the afternoon only better. Apart from the romanticism associated with the season, it also increases the craving for some food items. Monsoon is associated with fries, a cup of hot steaming tea perhaps and an insatiable urge to munch on snacks. In case the hunger pangs are troubling you too, you can fall back on good old corn for a quick fix. There are several easy corn recipes that one can whip up in no time and munch on while looking at the rain outside.

One such is spinach and corn sandwich recipe favoured with sandwich spread and this recipe has been curated by Del Monte

Spinach and corn sandwich recipe

Prep Time: 10 mins | Cook Time: 5 mins | Serves 2

Ingredients:

4 – Slice Bread (white/brown)

2 cups – spinach leaves, blanches

1/4 cup – sweet corn, steamed

4 tbsp – Sandwich Spread

2 tbsp – Butter

Method:

*Wash and blanch the spinach. Cool and finely chop.

* Collect the chopped spinach in a bowl and add corn kernels, two tablespoon sandwich spread and mix well.

*Take a slice of bread, spread one tablespoon of sandwich spread all over and place spinach mix generously all over the slice.

* Take another slice and place over. Keep aside and make another sandwich from rest of the two slices.

* Heat a grill pan or a grill sandwich maker with butter.

* Place the prepared sandwich and grill from both sides till crisp and golden in color.

* Transfer on a serving plate, cut into two diagonally and serve hot.

