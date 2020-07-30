Corncobs are perfect for the monsoon, try this easy recipe tonight

Here’s how you can make this easy corn curry. (Source: Amrita Raichand/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Here’s how you can make this easy corn curry. (Source: Amrita Raichand/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

If you are a fan of eating seasonal vegetables and fruits, it is time you include the monsoon-favourite corn cob in your diet. From a snack to a dinner curry, corn or bhutta can make for a delightful addition to your palate. The corn cobs can be turned into a wholesome bite with some interesting recipes. While there are many dishes you can make at home, the one we would like you to try today is Bhutta Curry. Chef Amrita Raichand recently shared the easy and quick recipe on her Instagram.

She also mentioned how the recipe is her family’s favourite, and was taught to her by her mother-in-law who happened to learn it from her father.

Would you try it in your kitchens?

Here’s the recipe of Bhutta Curry.

Ingredients

For dahi masala

1 cup – Dahi

1 tbsp – Garlic paste

1 tbsp – Ginger paste

Salt to taste

2 tsp – Red chilli powder

1 tsp – turmeric powder

1 tbsp – Coriander powder

For the curry

3 tbsp – Oil

3 – Medium-sized sliced onions

2 – Medium-sized roughly chopped tomatoes

2 – Corn cobs cut into 3 or 4 chunks

Water as required

1 tbsp – Chopped coriander for garnish

Method

*For dahi ka masala, take dahi in a bowl and whisk it well to get a smooth consistency. Then add the ginger-garlic paste, salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and coriander powder and mix well until all the masalas have blended well. Keep aside.

*Heat the pan and then add oil. Once the oil is hot, add the sliced onions and sauté till they turn brown.

*Add the prepared dahi masala and leave it to cook until it starts to release the oil.

*Then add the tomatoes and cook for a few minutes.

*Now add the corn chunks and toss them well with all the other ingredients.

*Finally, add water to fully submerge the cob chunks and bring it to a boil. Then cover and allow it to cook till the corn becomes soft yet retains a slight bite to it.

*Once ready, check for seasoning. Transfer to a serving bowl and serve hot, garnished with chopped coriander.

