Momo festival back in Delhi with new edition

GoBuzzinga momo festival is making a comeback on 6th and 7th October in Delhi. (Source: File Photo) GoBuzzinga momo festival is making a comeback on 6th and 7th October in Delhi. (Source: File Photo)

The Momo Festival is back in the capital. The two-day carnival, starting on Saturday, will give momo lovers a chance to indulge in as many as 300 variants from around the country.

In this edition of GoBuzzinga Momo Festival by Maggi Hot & Sweet Sauce, there will be a variety to choose from — Thai to Prawn momos, chocolate to Afghani momos, or from pizza momos to vodka momos, one will see different kinds of it in steamed, fried, tandoori, gravy, vegetarian and non-vegetarian avatars.

There is also going to be an organic Northeastern market that will be full of nutritious and organic products from the northeast like black rice, red rice, moringa and buckwheat for the ones who are always looking for healthy options.

There will also be stalls selling shoes, bags, stationery, clothes, handmade decor items and garden accessories.

The event will be pepped up by live performances by homegrown bands like The Copy Cats, Traffic Jam and Parashara to name a few. The major highlight will be The Storyteller, a 16-piece band performing for the first time ever at a food festival.

