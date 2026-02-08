Why Triveni Café was once ‘aukaat se bahar’ for Zeeshan Ayyub: ‘Hai toh chukandar hi’

Delhi’s Mandi House is the mecca of theatre artists. But it is also a bustling food hub. Many who have lived here often state how irreplaceable the place is. One such NSD alumnus who left his heart in Mandi House is Zeeshan Ayyub. On a food trail, the Tanu Weds Manu actor took viewers on a journey, recalling all the delicious memories he made back in the day at Mandi House. “Log jeene ke liye khate hain. Hum khaane ke liye jeete hain,” he confesses.

Here’s what Zeeshan Ayyub has on his food itinerary during his food visits to the Mandi House.

Ayyub also shared that a theatre artist needs to be in that artsy environment all the time to refine their skills (Photo: Instagram/mohdzeeshanayyub) Ayyub also shared that a theatre artist needs to be in that artsy environment all the time to refine their skills (Photo: Instagram/mohdzeeshanayyub)

Stop 1: BAM Snacks — The Theatre Canteen Without a Signboard

Known casually as Shri Ram Centre ke saamne wala stall, BAM Snacks has been feeding theatre students for over 35 years. It’s the kind of place where nobody asks what you want — they already know.

During his days at the National School of Drama, Zeeshan remembers breakfasts that cost next to nothing. “₹4–₹5 mein six bread, omelette, ek kela aur doodh — sarkari rate,” he laughs while sharing the menu of his mess in NSD. Like any other hosteller, whenever Zeeshan would get bored with the same food, he’d hit this small food joint.

The stall still serves samosa with sabzi, chole-chawal, rajma-chawal, and cooler chai — fuel for morning rehearsals and evening readings. Even today, theatre actors, painters, musicians, and other art enthusiasts drift here instinctively, as if pulled by habit.

While enjoying chai-samosa at this joint, Ayuub recalled his love for Chole Kulche.

“Nothing beats chole kulche,” Zeeshan tells Curly Tales. “Breakfast mein duniya mein isse better kuch bana hi nahi.” The magic, he says, lies in the imli chutney and a secret masala no vendor ever reveals.

Mandi House Mornings: Rehearsals, Readings, and Tea

There was a time, he recalls, when 10–12 rehearsals would run simultaneously around the Mandi House circle, which is now relatively full. Every park, every corner buzzed with theatre-in-the-making. Scripts were read not in studios, but over tea. If luck favoured you, someone might even order snacks.

“Theatre aur chai ka rishta adbhut hai,” (Theatre and tea have a special relationship), he says. “Chai pe baitho, baat karo, scene banao.” (Sit over tea, talk, and make a scene!)

Stop 2: Triveni Terrace Café — The Aspirational Lunch Spot

If BAM Snacks was survival for Zeeshan, Triveni Terrace Café was aspiration; a dream eatery the artists would wanna go to for special occasions.

Started in 1963 at Triveni Kala Sangam, the café has long been a cultural anchor, frequented by artists, writers, directors, and students. For younger Zeeshan, it was “aukaat se bahar.” (out of his budget) Visits were reserved for post-show days or when someone senior was paying.

Sandwich toasts back then felt like an indulgence. Membership meant power. “Directors bula lete the reading ke liye — phir hum dabaa ke order karte the,” he grins. (Directors would invite us for script readings, and we’d order crazily)

Today, plates of palak patta chaat, ragi idli, kebabs, and beetroot halwa are easily available. The food is familiar, but the feeling has shifted — from dreaming of belonging to quietly owning the space.

As Ayyub tries the now more sophisticated menu of this eatery with fancy additions like “beetroot halwa”, the actor gives a fair but honest review. “Achha hai,” he admits, then adds, “par hai toh chukandar hi.” (It’s good, but it’s beetroot only)

Stop 3: Moong Dal Pizza Lane — A Modern Theatre Hack

The trail ends near Mandi House–ITO, at a 13-year-old stall famous for its unlikely hit: moong dal pizza. Still popular with college students and theatre artists, the dish sounds suspicious but delivers surprising comfort.

As Zeeshan Ayyub tries the spot for the first time, he gives a nod of approval, “Not bad yaar. Expect nahi kiya tha.” (I was not expecting it to be good.)