This mocha cold brew shake is perfect to beat the heat

We all crave something cold to drink during summers — whether it is nimbu pani, an ice-cream shake or just plain chilled water. But regular beverages can get boring at times. So why not add a twist and make it interesting? And if we’ve got you in the mood for it, check out the recipe for an interesting coffee shake below, which will not only quench your thirst but also make you feel rejuvenated. It’s super simple and requires some easily available ingredients.

Mocha Cold Brew Shake by Lavazza

Ingredients

½ cup – Milk

1 cup – Strong brewed coffee

10 ml – Chilled chocolate sauce

10 ml – Vanilla syrup

1 scoop – Chocolate ice cream (Optional)

½ tsp – Sea salt

Method

* In a blender or shaker, combine all ingredients and blend (or shake) until completely mixed.

* In a tall glass, fill ice and pour the drink. Enjoy!

